Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Sunday 27-May


Saturday 26-May


Friday 25-May


Thursday 24-May


Wednesday 23-May


Tuesday 22-May


Monday 21-May


Thursday 17-May


Wednesday 16-May


Welcome to World Footy News
Sunday, June 03 2018 @ 10:44 pm ACST

Edinburgh Blood Boiling – SARFL

Sunday, June 03 2018 @ 08:43 pm ACST

Contributed by:

Europe
The Tyne Tees Tigers hosted the Edinburgh Bloods in Newcastle this weekend hoping to upset another unsuspecting traveller. But the Bloods were in no mood for distractions as they raised the temperature against the Tigers on their way to a powerful 172-point victory.

The win keeps the Bloods hot on the heels of the Glasgow Sharks in what is looming as the battle for first and second place.

The loss for the Tigers offers mixed blessings. Whilst the team would have much preferred a win to stay in the finals race, it is also true that the loss is a part of their learning curve in their first season as a SARFL club. They are still in a new environment and learning the pace and structure of the Scottish game.

The final score saw the Edinburgh Bloods 30 29 209 defeat the Tyne Tees Tigers 5 7 37. It’s a small mercy, but the Tigers are probably grateful that the Bloods kicked so poorly for goal, otherwise the result could have been far uglier.

Next weekend sees the next instalment of the Glasgow derby when the Greater Glasgow Giants host the Glasgow Sharks. It is a desperate game for the Giants, needing the win to consolidate their chances of final action to defend their title. It will be a tough match though as the undefeated Sharks have ben imposing all season.

The other match of the round will see the Kingdom Kangaroos hosting the confident Edinburgh Bloods in a match that is important to both teams, but one that the Kangaroos can ill afford to lose. It is sure to be a fascinating round of football, and one that will go a long way towards shaping the run towards the finals.

After back-to-back home losses, the Tigers get a weekend of to review their season to date and prepare or whatever lies ahead.
Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Edinburgh Blood Boiling – SARFL | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 55

Random Image
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

6 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2018 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.12 seconds 