Welcome to World Footy News
Sunday, June 03 2018 @ 01:48 am ACST

“Big Freeze On The ‘C” To Fight Motor Neurone Disease

Saturday, June 02 2018 @ 02:01 pm ACST

Contributed by:



The following press release from AFL England raises awareness of the upcoming event to fight Motor Neurone Disease. Hosted by the Wandsworth Demos at their home grounds at Clapham Common (the ‘C’), the event links to events here in Australia where former Essendon great and Melbourne Demons’ coach, Neale Daniher, is the brave face of the charity across the AFL world.

FightMND Charity Day ‘Big Freeze on the C’ Takes Place 9th June

Event features three AFL London fixtures, and Clapham Cubs Junior Session
June 1, 2018 – On the 9th June, the Wandsworth Demons are hosting their third annual ‘Big Freeze
on the C’ to raise money for Australian charity FightMND. The event will feature three matches,
with the Demons taking on the London Swans in the AFL London Women’s Conference, Men’s
Conference and Men’s Premiership.

“The Big Freeze on the C is quite a personal cause for many of our members,” said Wandsworth
Demon President Xavier Holland, “With a number of them having personal experience with friends
and relatives who have suffered from MND.

“It was set up by one of our former members Gaby Duncan, but in just a couple of years it has
grown into us raising over A$12,000 last year. To have the club come together to support and raise
funds for FightMND is something we are very proud of!”

During half-time in the final game, there will also be the opportunity for children and juniors to
enjoy a session with the Clapham Cubs, London’s first Junior Australian Football Club.
There will also be plenty of FightMND merchandise on sale, along with a bar, bake sale, ice
dunking and a raffle with prizes including a signed Melbourne Demons jersey and a Sherrin
football.

For those looking to join in the fun, the games kick off at 12pm and continue on until 6pm.
Organisers are hoping for a great day of footy, and all for a good cause.

About FightMND
FightMND is a registered not-for-profit Australian health promotion charity. They are Australia’s
leading independent Motor Neurone Disease (MND) foundation focused on funding large-scale,
collaborative research, clinical trials, and improved care for all Australians living with MND.
Find out more at www.fightmnd.org.au

In Australia, all 18 AFL coaches have been locked in to participate I the “Big Freeze” slide ahead of the Queen’s Birthday clash between Collingwood and Melbourne. To view the story, go to: http://www.afl.com.au/news/2018-06-02...eeze-slide
