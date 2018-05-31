Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Thursday, May 31 2018 @ 11:46 pm ACST

Celebrating Indigenous Excellence

Thursday, May 31 2018 @ 05:46 pm ACST

Contributed by:

AustraliaWith the commencement of the AFL's Sir Doug Nicholls Indigenous Round this weekend, the following videos provide the perfect opportunity to be "standing together to celebrate indigenous excellence" - the binding statement that sums up the identity of the round.

This first video looks at highlights from some of the greatest indigenous footballers to have ever played the game. As a highlights reel, it is an absolute showcase of what makes our game so special. The second video looks at one of the legendary indigenous footballers in Graham "Polly" Farmer, who changed the game forever and forged a path for future indigenous footballers to follow.





