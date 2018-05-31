Club Indigenous Round Jumpers Released Thursday, May 31 2018 @ 03:03 pm ACST Contributed by:



With the weekend's Sir Doug Nicholls Indigenous Round about to kick off, the AFL has released the magnificent club jumper designs. The following link takes you to the AFL's website



Included in the snapshot are the design pictures, the name of the artist who deigned them and a small explanation of the symbolic story lines attached.The round starts tomorrow in Sydney when the Swans take on Carlton. The feature match of the weekend will see the Essendon Bombers take on the Richmond Tigers in the match billed as "Dreamtime at the 'G".



To see the designs, go to:

Preceding the match on Saturday night, there is The Long Walk, detailed by The Long Walk's charity organisers as: "The Long Walk 2018

Come and join us on the 2nd of June down at Federation Square from 2:00pm – 5:30pm for The Long Walk 2018. As we embark on our 14th year since Michael Long began his walk towards Canberra we are as excited as ever to celebrate our event.

You will be entertained by some of Australia’s best Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander talent including our MC Leila Gurruwiwi, crowd favourites The Indigenous Hip Hop Crew, enjoy some classics from Blackfire, Birdz, Soul Chic, Russell Robertson & Phil Cebrano and the Brolga Boys.



There will be a range of Sporting and Cultural activities as well as a delicious community BBQ.



Then “We Walk Together” with Michael Long for the annual Walk to “G” for the Dreamtime Game at 5:30pm sharp.



The round is named in honour of Pastor Sir Doug Nichols, a former Fitzroy and Victorian state footballer and inspiration to indigenous Australians far beyond the realms of football.



