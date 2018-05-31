Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Tuesday 22-May


Monday 21-May


Thursday 17-May


Wednesday 16-May


Tuesday 15-May


Monday 14-May


Wednesday 09-May


Monday 07-May


Welcome to World Footy News
Thursday, May 31 2018 @ 11:46 pm ACST

Club Indigenous Round Jumpers Released

Thursday, May 31 2018 @ 03:03 pm ACST

Contributed by:



With the weekend's Sir Doug Nicholls Indigenous Round about to kick off, the AFL has released the magnificent club jumper designs. The following link takes you to the AFL's website http://www.afl.com.au with a specific page dedicated to the designs and stories that go with each club's jumpers.

Included in the snapshot are the design pictures, the name of the artist who deigned them and a small explanation of the symbolic story lines attached.The round starts tomorrow in Sydney when the Swans take on Carlton. The feature match of the weekend will see the Essendon Bombers take on the Richmond Tigers in the match billed as "Dreamtime at the 'G".

To see the designs, go to: http://www.afl.com.au/news/2018-05-29...r-revealed
Preceding the match on Saturday night, there is The Long Walk, detailed by The Long Walk's charity organisers as: "The Long Walk 2018
Come and join us on the 2nd of June down at Federation Square from 2:00pm – 5:30pm for The Long Walk 2018. As we embark on our 14th year since Michael Long began his walk towards Canberra we are as excited as ever to celebrate our event.
You will be entertained by some of Australia’s best Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander talent including our MC Leila Gurruwiwi, crowd favourites The Indigenous Hip Hop Crew, enjoy some classics from Blackfire, Birdz, Soul Chic, Russell Robertson & Phil Cebrano and the Brolga Boys.

There will be a range of Sporting and Cultural activities as well as a delicious community BBQ.

Then “We Walk Together” with Michael Long for the annual Walk to “G” for the Dreamtime Game at 5:30pm sharp.

The round is named in honour of Pastor Sir Doug Nichols, a former Fitzroy and Victorian state footballer and inspiration to indigenous Australians far beyond the realms of football.

Images: http://www.afl.com.au
Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Club Indigenous Round Jumpers Released | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 37

What's New

Stories

4 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2018 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.11 seconds 