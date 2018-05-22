Translate

Tuesday, May 22 2018 @ 08:05 am ACST

Swedish Cup Set For Port Malmö

Monday, May 21 2018 @ 06:59 pm ACST

Europe
AFL Sweden is currently gearing up for their 2018 Swedish Cup, this year to be played at the Limhamnsfältet in Malmö and hosted by the Port Malmö Maulers club. Hopes are high for the event to feature SAFF (Swedish Australian Football Federation) clubs – the Södermalm Blues, Solna Axemen, Årsta Swans and Norrtälje Dockers.

It is also hoped that the Olso Crows club from Norway will make the journey to compete as well as players from other Swedish clubs from the south in the Göteborg Berserkers, Eksjo Bulldogs, Port Malmö Maulers – a Swedish team playing in the DAFL (Danish Australian Football League) - and Helsingborg Saints. Even if these clubs cannot be there in their entirety, combined teams will be put together.

Yet to be confirmed is the possibility of multiple women’s teams for the event should numbers be sufficient. The Port Malmö Lynx team would be highly likely with the possibility of a combined team as a playing option.

The tournament is one of the biggest on the annual AFL Sweden calendar, and with the amount of players and teams travelling there is sure to be a decent crowd on hand to cheer the teams on. Currently, the Solna Axemen lead the SAFF competition and will go into the event as one of the favourites along with the second placed Blues and third placed Dockers. The Port Malmö Maulers currently sit inside the DAFL top four and will also challenge for the event.

The Swedish Cup will be played on June 2nd at Limhamnsfältet in Malmö. For more information on the event, contact AFL Sweden’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/aflsweden/ or the Port Malmö Maulers at: https://www.facebook.com/PortMalmoFootballClub/


