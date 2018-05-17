Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Friday 04-May


Tuesday 01-May


Monday 30-Apr


Sunday 29-Apr


Saturday 28-Apr


Friday 27-Apr


Welcome to World Footy News
Thursday, May 17 2018 @ 03:03 am ACST

Lions & Redbacks Off To Winning Start

Wednesday, May 16 2018 @ 03:08 pm ACST

Contributed by:

Views: 523



The opening round of the new 2018 AFL Ireland Premiership season was played over the weekend in Cork, hosted by the reigning premiers the Leeside Lions. The Lions immediately set about staking their claim for another title with two good wins, but it was also a big day for the Belfast Redbacks as they claimed two wins from the day.

The Leeside Lions have been the benchmark team in the competition, having won back to back flags in 2017 and 2018. With a balanced team that knows each other well, the Lions proved too good for the South Dublin Swans in the opening match before backing that result up with a hard fought win in a close match against the Galway Magpies.
The Belfast Redbacks were determined to rebuild after last year, and successfully introduced some exciting new talent to their list. Sean Lynch, Diarmuid McConville and Padraic McCarthy pulled on the jerseys for the Redbacks in solid debuts. The new-look Redbacks were just as impressive as the Lions on the day, enjoying two comfortable wins against both the Swans and Magpies.

After just one round of matches, it is too early to book grand final tickets. But the Lions have again made a statement that they are still the team to beat. The Redbacks also look the goods. But last year’s grand finalists – the South Dublin Swans – had a day they would rather play out again. They are likely to fight hard to find form and challenge again in 2018. The Galway Magpies pushed the Lions to just 11 points and were highly competitive against the Redbacks.

After just one weekend in Cork, the season has signs of being one of the most even in years.

Final Scores:
Game 1 - Lions 13-9-87 d Swans 2-3-15
Game 2 - Lions 7-8-50 d Magpies 6-3-39
Game 3 Redbacks 11-8-74 d Swans 3-4-22
Game 4 Redbacks 9-8-80 d Magpies 4-9-45
(Scores courtesy Belfast Redbacks)
Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Lions & Redbacks Off To Winning Start | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 33

Random Image
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

5 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2018 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.12 seconds 