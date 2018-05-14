Sharks Circling In Scottish Waters Monday, May 14 2018 @ 10:11 pm ACST Contributed by:

The Glasgow Sharks sent another strong message to the rest of their SARFL opponents on the weekend with a strong win against the Edinburgh Bloods in the battle of fierce rivals – geographically and historically. The win sees the Sharks gliding into top spot on the ladder after Round Three, having now downed the Bloods and the Giants in two impressive performances.



The final score saw the Glasgow Sharks 14 16 100 down the Edinburgh Bloods 10 11 71 to record a 29-point win on the road.



With two wins from two starts, the Sharks are off to a flyer. Their next match, against the Kingdom Kangaroos, could be season defining. Another win on the road will leave the Sharks in a very strong position before facing the Giants (away) and then three of the next four games at home (albeit, one of those is for no points against the Eagles – but the match practice still counts).



The other match of Round Four will see the Giants hosting the Bloods in another match featuring teams from the rival cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow.



Whilst early attention has been placed on the pleasing form of new teams – the West Lothian Eagles and Tyne Tees Tigers – the Glasgow Sharks have been building and building and already would have a small case of premiership desire growing.



It makes for a fascinating 2018 season with an evenness evident across all teams which will see every win worth its weight in gold and every loss having potentially dire consequences. Last year’s premiers the Giants sit winless and must beat the Bloods to correct their season. Edinburgh are only a little better off with just one win and a need to get another win under their belts as well.



It will be interesting, however, to see which team will be prepared to enter the Scottish waters and wrestle some Sharks.

