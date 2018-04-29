Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Monday 23-Apr


Wednesday 11-Apr


Tuesday 10-Apr


Sunday 08-Apr


Friday 06-Apr


Thursday 05-Apr


Welcome to World Footy News
Sunday, April 29 2018 @ 06:03 pm ACST

Maulers Take On The Might Of USA & Canada

Sunday, April 29 2018 @ 03:39 am ACST

Contributed by:

Views: 160



In a wonderful display of trans-Atlantic football, Sweden’s Port Malmö Football Club hosted both men’s and women’s teams made from players in the USA and Canada in the Arctic Cup. The match caped off a very international fortnight with players from four nations gathering in the southern Sweden city in the name of footy. The following report from the Maulers’ Facebook page gives a brief overview of the event.

“Last Saturday, in the glorious sunshine, the Port Malmö Football Club proudly hosted the second Arctic Cup at our home field in Limhamnsfältet. In a great fun, high quality 12-a-side game the Maulers got up over a joint USA/Canada team with the final score of 21.15.141 – 4.8.32.”

“It was a great all-round team effort from the Maulers led by captain, Chris Mårtensson, carrying a shoulder injury spending the game ‘resting’ at full forward where he bagged a 10-goal haul. While Will Symmons was outstanding in the midfield for his first appearance in the Black and Blue.”
“Jay Levesque and Jonah Scott were among the best for the USA/Canada team with Chris Bourque taking home the award for Best on Ground.”

“The Lynx [women’s team] fought hard for their win against the USA team [the Baltimore-Washington Eagles] and reached a final score of 5.4.34 – 2.1.13. Some fantastic plays were made. Fresh new faces caused a stir with eager passion and commitment. Overall, an amazing game by all. Well played by all of the ladies involved! Mariam Mehter, who scored both goals for the USA team got awarded Best on Ground.”

“Port Malmö Football would like to sincerely thank all of the men and women that made the trip over the Atlantic to play the game we all love, and after a fantastic evening on the town together we’re very much looking forward to the next instalment of the Arctic Cup!”

The previous week saw the Lynx women’s team host a visit from the North London Lions in a preseason friendly. The final score saw victory for the Lynx, downing the Lions 6 18 56 to 1 4 10.

The first instalment of the Arctic Cup was held last year in Reykjavic, Iceland.
Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Maulers Take On The Might Of USA & Canada | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Leszek Kolibecki 
Guest Users: 34

Random Image
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

6 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2018 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.11 seconds 