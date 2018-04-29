Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Sunday, April 29 2018 @ 06:03 pm ACST

AFL England Ready for Start of 2018 Season

Friday, April 27 2018 @ 12:57 pm ACST

Contributed by:

Views: 360

Europe

Footy has arrived for 2018 across England and Wales, commencing this weekend. AFL England has released the following press release to fire up the footy-loving public ahead of the first matches for the season proper.

 

London and Central & Northern England Leagues Kick Off This Weekend

April 26, 2018 – AFL England are looking forward to the start of the 2018 season ahead of the

opening weekend of fixtures. Both the AFL London and Central & Northern England leagues have

their first round of fixtures this weekend, ahead of an exciting ten rounds of competition.

 

Here are the defending premiers in each division, and their 2017 Grand Final results:

 AFL London

• Men’s Premiership – Wandsworth Demons 4.14.38 def. North London Lions 5.5.35

• Men’s Conference – Shepherds Bush Raiders 7.8.50 def. Clapham Demons 4.5.29

• Men’s Social – Wandsworth Demons 6.5.41 def. North London Lions 1.3.9

• Women’s Premiership – Wandsworth Demons 6.2.38 def. South East London Giants 0.1.1

• Women’s Conference – West London Wildcats 4.8.32 def. Wandsworth Demons 0.1.1

Central & Northern England

• Men’s Premiership – Manchester Mosquitoes 16.13.109 def. Nottingham Scorpions

9.12.66

Southern England

• Men’s Premiership – Southampton Titans def. Sussex Swans

 

In the opening weekend of fixtures, the defending Men’s Premiership winners the Wandsworth

Demons take on the West London Wildcats, with the Wildcats fresh from their fourth consecutive

Champions League title earlier this month.

 

Other notable Round One fixtures include a rematch of the 2017 Men’s Conference Grand Final,

where the Raiders face the Demons, and a rematch of the inaugural Women’s Conference Grand

Final where the Wildcats face the Demons.

 

Moving slightly north and the defending Premiers the Manchester Mosquitoes have a bye in Round

One, meaning that the other four teams will battle it out. Last year’s losing Grand Finalists the

Nottingham Scorpions face up to the Huddersfield Rams.

 

The Southern England league kicks off on the 19th May. This year the Southern England league and

the Welsh league will be linking up with an inter-connected league structure. This will involve the

leagues running separately for league games, and combining for tournaments. Points from both the

league games and tournaments will decide the placings in each league, with these deciding who will

play against each other in the SEWARFL Grand Final.

 

Grand Final Dates

AFL London (Women’s Conference) & Central & Northern England – 4th August

AFL London (all other divisions) – 11th August

 

SEWARFL – 11th August

For more information and for full fixtures, head to www.aflengland.org  or email info@aflengland.org

