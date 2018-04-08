West Is Best: Waves & Wildcats Reign Supreme Sunday, April 08 2018 @ 11:06 am ACST Contributed by: Views: 174



Ireland now has a new European champion whilst the West London Wildcats have completed an amazing four-peat performance to take out the 2018 AFL Europe Champions League tournament held yesterday in Amsterdam.



The West Clare Waves downed the Wandsworth Demons comfortably to take the women’s title, whilst the Wildcats downed the host team – the Amsterdam Devils – to take the men’s title.



Men’s Grand Final: West London Wildcats 5 4 34 d Amsterdam Devils 2 2 14

Women’s Grand Final: West Clare Waves 5 2 32 d Wandsworth Demons 0 3 3



Across an enthralling day’s action, 17 men’s and 7 women’s team did battle to see which club, as opposed to nation, was the best in Europe. Since the inception of the competition in 2015, the West London Wildcats have proved to be the best men’s club in Europe, winning each championship. This year saw them raise the bar higher again for other clubs to match their dominance.



This year, the West Clare Waves ousted last year’s women’s winners – the Wimbledon Hawks (not able to be at this year’s event) – to become European champions, and the first Irish team – women’s or men’s – to claim a Champions League title. It was an historic occasion, and icing on the cake for the Irish women’s league (ARFLIW) after coming to full fruition in 2017.



The semi-final results saw the Wildcats signal their intent for the 2018 FL London competition when they downed reigning AFL London premiers, the Wandsworth Demons comfortably. The Amsterdam found their way to Champions League rematch with the Wildcats when they narrowly downed the Leeside ions by just two points in a thriller.



The women’s semi-finals saw the Waves dominate the Port Malmo Lynx from Sweden, as they had done to all opponents across the day, whilst the Wandsworth Demons comfortably accounted or the Odense Lionesses from Denmark.



Men’s Semi-Final Results:

West London Wildcats 5 6 36 d Wandsworth Demons 1 3 9

Amsterdam Devils 4 3 27 Leeside Lions 4 1 25



Women’s Semi-Final Results:

West Clare Waves 6 6 42 d Port Malmo Lynx 0 5 5

Wandsworth Demons 7 5 47 d Odense Lionesses 1 2 8



The day was a resounding success, and a credit to the Amsterdam Devils as hosts and AFL Europe as co-organisers of the event. For full details of match scores across the day, visit the AFL Europe Facebook page where most results are on display. Go to:



It is a time for the “west” to celebrate. The heroic West Clare Waves will return home as the nation’s first champions at this tournament, and be applauded roundly by the Irish footy-loving public. The West London Wildcats will also return to London with more silverware and a huge amount of momentum for their own AFL London season, beginning with the AFL London Pre-Season Cup on April 21st.



All other clubs will return home planning for a return in 2019 when the AFL Europe Champions League returns to Amsterdam.













Ireland now has a new European champion whilst the West London Wildcats have completed an amazing four-peat performance to take out the 2018 AFL Europe Champions League tournament held yesterday in Amsterdam.The West Clare Waves downed the Wandsworth Demons comfortably to take the women’s title, whilst the Wildcats downed the host team – the Amsterdam Devils – to take the men’s title.Men’s Grand Final: West London Wildcats 5 4 34 d Amsterdam Devils 2 2 14Women’s Grand Final: West Clare Waves 5 2 32 d Wandsworth Demons 0 3 3Across an enthralling day’s action, 17 men’s and 7 women’s team did battle to see which club, as opposed to nation, was the best in Europe. Since the inception of the competition in 2015, the West London Wildcats have proved to be the best men’s club in Europe, winning each championship. This year saw them raise the bar higher again for other clubs to match their dominance.This year, the West Clare Waves ousted last year’s women’s winners – the Wimbledon Hawks (not able to be at this year’s event) – to become European champions, and the first Irish team – women’s or men’s – to claim a Champions League title. It was an historic occasion, and icing on the cake for the Irish women’s league (ARFLIW) after coming to full fruition in 2017.The semi-final results saw the Wildcats signal their intent for the 2018 FL London competition when they downed reigning AFL London premiers, the Wandsworth Demons comfortably. The Amsterdam found their way to Champions League rematch with the Wildcats when they narrowly downed the Leeside ions by just two points in a thriller.The women’s semi-finals saw the Waves dominate the Port Malmo Lynx from Sweden, as they had done to all opponents across the day, whilst the Wandsworth Demons comfortably accounted or the Odense Lionesses from Denmark.Men’s Semi-Final Results:West London Wildcats 5 6 36 d Wandsworth Demons 1 3 9Amsterdam Devils 4 3 27 Leeside Lions 4 1 25Women’s Semi-Final Results:West Clare Waves 6 6 42 d Port Malmo Lynx 0 5 5Wandsworth Demons 7 5 47 d Odense Lionesses 1 2 8The day was a resounding success, and a credit to the Amsterdam Devils as hosts and AFL Europe as co-organisers of the event. For full details of match scores across the day, visit the AFL Europe Facebook page where most results are on display. Go to: https://www.facebook.com/AFL.Europe.Ltd/ It is a time for the “west” to celebrate. The heroic West Clare Waves will return home as the nation’s first champions at this tournament, and be applauded roundly by the Irish footy-loving public. The West London Wildcats will also return to London with more silverware and a huge amount of momentum for their own AFL London season, beginning with the AFL London Pre-Season Cup on April 21st.All other clubs will return home planning for a return in 2019 when the AFL Europe Champions League returns to Amsterdam. Share













What's Related https://www.facebook.co...

More by Wesley Hull

More from Europe Story Options Printable Story Format