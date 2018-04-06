Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Friday, April 06 2018 @ 09:32 pm ACST

Former Gold Coast Suns Academy Coach to lead Golden Gate Roos

Friday, April 06 2018 @ 11:59 am ACST

Contributed by:

North America

Christian Chynoweth has retired on top with a USAFL Division 1 National Championship. The Golden Gate Roos  could not be happier with Chyna's contribution and will be eternally grateful for his commitment to our program.

The Roos are excited to announced that Jake Ryan, former Gold Coast Suns Academy Coach, has been appointed as the new Head Coach of the Division 1 team and will lead the way as they attempt to go back-to-back in October at the 2018 USAFL National Championships in Racine, Wisconsin.

 

