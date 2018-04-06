Former Gold Coast Suns Academy Coach to lead Golden Gate Roos

Christian Chynoweth has retired on top with a USAFL Division 1 National Championship. The Golden Gate Roos could not be happier with Chyna's contribution and will be eternally grateful for his commitment to our program.

The Roos are excited to announced that Jake Ryan, former Gold Coast Suns Academy Coach, has been appointed as the new Head Coach of the Division 1 team and will lead the way as they attempt to go back-to-back in October at the 2018 USAFL National Championships in Racine, Wisconsin.