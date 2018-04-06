Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Friday, April 06 2018 @ 09:31 pm ACST

AFL 2018 International Broadcast Scheule - Round 3

Friday, April 06 2018 @ 10:58 am ACST

Contributed by:

FOX SPORTS Australia Pty Ltd

Round 3 of the 2018 AFL Season kicks off tonight at the MCG with the traditional blockbuster clash of the Blues and the Magpies.  American Mason Cox returns to the Collingwood team after his one week suspension from Round 1.

The full international broadcast schedule can be seen below.

In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only).

You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the Watch AFL promo shot on the left to register and by then paying the subscription fee.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 All times subject to change - please check with your local guides

