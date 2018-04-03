Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Sunday 25-Mar


Saturday 24-Mar


Friday 23-Mar


Thursday 22-Mar


Wednesday 21-Mar


Tuesday 20-Mar


Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, April 03 2018 @ 02:50 pm ACST

Are We Breaking Our Kids?

Monday, April 02 2018 @ 09:17 pm ACST

Contributed by:

Views: 243

General News

As another football season commences in most Australian Rules football playing locations, it is a time to ponder one of the greatest risks to the game. The future of the game at grass roots level. The following article by J.J. Adams in the Vancouver newspaper and website, The Province, looks at the alarming drop in kids remaining in sports. His template is Hockey in Canada, but the messages are clearly universal, and will impact on Australian Rules football nationally and internationally unless we can find ways to arrest these trends. 

Fear, greed, broken dreams: How early sports specialization is eroding youth sports 

By J.J. Adams (The Province) http://theprovince.com/

 

Kyle Turris is an NHLer because of his dog. Well, maybe not exactly, but while growing up his golden retriever deserves at least some of the credit for turning Turris into a 12-year NHL veteran. His ball-obsessed dog would chase a young Turris around their Burnaby backyard, the future hockey pro carrying a ball in his lacrosse stick as his hyperactive blur of fur tried to snag the hard rubber prize.

Call it skills training.  

“It helped in ways, like rolling off checks, and just being smart with how you protect the ball,” Turris said to Postmedia last week.

“Just the athleticism that you can grow up with from the fun stuff like that from being outside. Playing games makes things a lot more fun.”

Turris played all the sports growing up: Lacrosse, hockey, tennis and golf, to name a few. It helped him establish a solid athletic foundation, amplifying the genetics given to him by his lacrosse legend father Bruce and, most important, giving him enough enjoyment to stick with sports. 

These days, alas, the fun in youth sports is rapidly fading, the dreams of children replaced by the ambitions of adults.

As the system has become increasingly more “adultified,” there has been an atrophy of equal value in the numbers of children playing sports. A U.S. poll showed a 70 per cent attrition rate of children who quit sports for life by the age of 13, most of whom cited a lack of fun as their reason.

Associations in different sports across the country are bleeding participation numbers, like B.C. Soccer, which said its enrolment fell seven per cent from last year. That mirrored a recent study by the Aspen Institute, which recorded a 23.5-per-cent drop in U.S. players ages 6-12 over a five-year period. 

The trend towards early single-sports specialization — defined as nine months or more of a single sport, to the exclusion of others — has been fingered as the main cause. While other activities, like video games or the rise of alternative, non-traditional sports, have contributed to the bleeding, specialization is the cause of most of it, from overuse injuries, emotional and psychological damage, to straight burnout. 

To continue reading this article, click on the following link to the full article in The Province’s website: http://theprovince.com/news/local-news/fear-greed-broken-dreams-how-early-sports-specialization-is-eroding-youth-sports/wcm/e0cd4110-9764-4e7f-b98f-46f31a8ee9ff

As a coach of over 400 games of junior and senior football and having played junior football from ten years of age, this article resonates very clearly with me – I have seen these trends, and I will admit that at times have been guilt of some. I do believe it is incumbent on all coaches, officials and parents of kids- whether playing Australia Football or any sport- to consider the content of the article and begin the process of change. 

 

We don’t see the impacts at the national level, but every time we see a club fold, or become low in numbers, it is a sign that the health of the club’s juniors be looked at. They are the future of all clubs in all sports. Even clubs without a junior base to draw on still need to foster an environment where young people can either flourish in the game or at least consider giving the game a go. 

Photo Credit: AFL NSW/ACT

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Are We Breaking Our Kids? | 2 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.
Are We Breaking Our Kids?
Authored by: spike23 on Monday, April 02 2018 @ 09:54 pm ACST

To have a kid come up and say they can't play footy this season because their soccer coach has told them they can only play soccer or they won't be on the team to me is wrong on too many levels. When an athlete the level of Wayne Gretzky says that kids should be exposed to as many sports as possible growing up to improve as an athlete, I think we should be listening.

Are We Breaking Our Kids?
Authored by: Wesley Hull on Monday, April 02 2018 @ 10:02 pm ACST

Agree, Spike. One of the battles we have had a our club up here in Cairns, Queensland, has been convincing families that kids can play more than one sport because generally the families can't afford more than one. Whilst you are correct that coaches (or clubs) that have the "one sport" philosophy are driving the problem, it is also driven by the escalating costs of sport. There is some level of funding here, but it is first in first served and doesn't adequately address the issue. This will take a societal change to correct, not just funding and policies.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 33

Random Image

USA vs Denmark
USA vs Denmark
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

4 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements


 Copyright © 2018 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.11 seconds 