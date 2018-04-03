Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, April 03 2018 @ 02:51 pm ACST

IMPACT Anzac Day Cup Tournament

Tuesday, April 03 2018 @ 11:28 am ACST

Asia
The Osaka Dingoes are hosting their IMPACT Anzac Day Cup Tournament on Saturday, 21 April at the Izumi Sports Village in the wider Osaka Region.
 
The Osaka Dingoes, Tokyo Goannas, Komazawa Magpies and a merged team made up of the R246 Lions, Tokyo Bay Suns and Senshu Powers are participating in the tournament.
 
This tournament will be held in respect for those who fought and served Australia and New Zealand at war and will provide AFL Clubs in Japan with a good opportunity to compete and develop their players and club.

All participating teams will be playing against each opposing team once and a Grand Final will be held to decide the winner of the tournament.

The tournament will be held between 1 pm and 5 pm. If you are around Osaka on that day, why not come out and watch some of our games!

If you would like any further details, please email the Osaka Dingoes at osakadingoes@hotmail.com

