Welcome to World Footy News
Wednesday, March 28 2018 @ 11:34 pm ACDT

Wildcats, Lucky Charms and Leprechauns

Wednesday, March 28 2018 @ 10:16 pm ACDT

Europe
The West London Wildcats have taken out the men’s division of the 2018 Leprechaun Cup in Belfast, Northern Ireland, last weekend. Played under delightful sunny Belfast skies, the London powerhouse has got their 2018 season of to a flyer taking the title. Taking out the women’s draw, the ARFLI Women’s combined team – the Lucky Charms – won through to snare the women’s title.

According to the West London Wildcats Facebook page, “Congratulations are in order for both men’s and women’s teams that took part in the the Leprechaun Cup 2018 Tournament. Our lads came away as victors for the day coming up against host club Belfast Redbacks. Our ladies made it into the Grand Final but came up short against a very strong side from ARFLI Women's.”

“Brett Wolfenden was named best player of the tournament for the men’s competition. Tyson Mihocek and Tanaya Redman were awarded as best club players for the Wildcats.”

“A special thank you to the Redbacks and ARFLIW for hosting a great tournament along with all the other teams, officials, medics, trainers and volunteers that made it happen. It was a fantastic day out and we look forward to returning in 2019.”

Photo Credits: Graham Service Photography & ARFLI
















