AFL Europe Champions League – Amsterdam

It is not long now until the prestigious AFL Europe Champions League tournament to be played in Amsterdam next month. AFL Europe’s website has featured a great series of articles looking at the clubs coming to Amsterdam for the event. The complete stories are to be found on the AFL Europe website, however the links to each article are include below.

2018 Champions League Team Previews – Part One

In the lead-up to the 4th annual AFL Europe Champions League hosted by AFL Netherlands in Amsterdam on Saturday 7th April, afleurope.org will be taking a quick look at the teams who have qualified for the continents’ premier club tournament.

In our first round of team previews, we showcase two women’s sides including the highly acclaimed champions of the AFL London Women’s Premiership competition, the Wandsworth Demons, and the sole French women’s side the Bordeaux Bombers.

We will also take a look at the reigning premiers of the Central European Australian Football League, the Zagreb Cvjetno Dockers from Croatia, the formidable Berlin Crocodiles from Germany and semi-finalists from the 2017 Champions League the Leeside Lions.

To read this article in full, go to: http://www.afleurope.org/2018-champions-league-team-previews-part-one/

2018 Champions League Team Previews – Part Two

In our second round of team previews, we showcase a new women’s side the Hamburg Dockers, who will become the first German women’s club to play in the Champions League, as well as the Odense Lionesses from Denmark before taking a look at three men’s teams in the West London Wildcats, the Lyon Lions and Croatian champions, the Sesvete Double Blues.

To read this article in full, go to: http://www.afleurope.org/2018-champions-league-team-previews-part-two/

2018 Champions League Team Previews – Part Three

In our next round of team previews, the Nottingham Scorpion’s and Port-Malmo Lynx are our feature sides from the female division, while we get insight from the men’s camps of the Greater Glasgow Giants & Styrian DownUnderDogs.

To read this article in full, go to: http://www.afleurope.org/2018-champions-league-team-previews-part-three/