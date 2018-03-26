Lions Back In Top Four – CNFA Sunday, March 25 2018 @ 10:32 pm ACDT Contributed by:

With just on round left to play for the ALFA Lions, they have managed to claw their way back into the top four of the CNFA competition in France. Their 65-point victory over the Toulouse-based Aviators has seen them leapfrog the Paris Cockatoos into fourth place. However, from here they will need some divine providence or similar to play in this season’s finals.



Certainly, the win against the Aviators was just what the Lions had to do. In the end, the Lions won 95 to 30 and grabbed the maximum five points from the match as well as a percentage boost. But all of that will be for nought if they cannot defeat the Paris Cockerels in the nation’s capital next round on April 14th.



As it is, the Lions must be watching the result of the postponed match between the Cockatoos and Toulouse Hawks with huge interest. They will be barracking wildly for the Hawks to win at home to keep the Cockatoos under pressure and just outside the top four going into the final round. But that won’t be enough. They will need to either defeat the ladder leading Cockerels in a huge final round upset or hope that the Cockatoos go down in an even bigger upset to the Perpignan Tigers.

Destiny is in the Lions’ own hands. Even if both the Hawks and Coyotes lost all of their respective remaining games, they would still finish ahead of the Lions. The Lions simply must win their final match and hope that Cockatoos fall at their final hurdles.



After the rescheduled Cockatoos versus Hawks match on Wednesday, the home and away season will finish in a big way with the final four matches being played on the same day with matches in Toulouse, Paris and Bordeaux.



In the meantime, the ALFA Lions know they have a mountain to climb. This could be a huge couple of weeks for the reigning premiers as they play their last cards in a bid to retain their title. They are sure to leave no stone unturned in their quest.





With just on round left to play for the ALFA Lions, they have managed to claw their way back into the top four of the CNFA competition in France. Their 65-point victory over the Toulouse-based Aviators has seen them leapfrog the Paris Cockatoos into fourth place. However, from here they will need some divine providence or similar to play in this season’s finals.Certainly, the win against the Aviators was just what the Lions had to do. In the end, the Lions won 95 to 30 and grabbed the maximum five points from the match as well as a percentage boost. But all of that will be for nought if they cannot defeat the Paris Cockerels in the nation’s capital next round on April 14th.As it is, the Lions must be watching the result of the postponed match between the Cockatoos and Toulouse Hawks with huge interest. They will be barracking wildly for the Hawks to win at home to keep the Cockatoos under pressure and just outside the top four going into the final round. But that won’t be enough. They will need to either defeat the ladder leading Cockerels in a huge final round upset or hope that the Cockatoos go down in an even bigger upset to the Perpignan Tigers.Destiny is in the Lions’ own hands. Even if both the Hawks and Coyotes lost all of their respective remaining games, they would still finish ahead of the Lions. The Lions simply must win their final match and hope that Cockatoos fall at their final hurdles.After the rescheduled Cockatoos versus Hawks match on Wednesday, the home and away season will finish in a big way with the final four matches being played on the same day with matches in Toulouse, Paris and Bordeaux.In the meantime, the ALFA Lions know they have a mountain to climb. This could be a huge couple of weeks for the reigning premiers as they play their last cards in a bid to retain their title. They are sure to leave no stone unturned in their quest. Share













What's Related More by Wesley Hull

More from Europe Story Options Printable Story Format