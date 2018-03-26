Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Tuesday 20-Mar


Monday 19-Mar


Sunday 18-Mar


Saturday 17-Mar


Friday 16-Mar


Welcome to World Footy News
Monday, March 26 2018 @ 12:44 am ACDT

Lions Back In Top Four – CNFA

Sunday, March 25 2018 @ 10:32 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Europe
With just on round left to play for the ALFA Lions, they have managed to claw their way back into the top four of the CNFA competition in France. Their 65-point victory over the Toulouse-based Aviators has seen them leapfrog the Paris Cockatoos into fourth place. However, from here they will need some divine providence or similar to play in this season’s finals.

Certainly, the win against the Aviators was just what the Lions had to do. In the end, the Lions won 95 to 30 and grabbed the maximum five points from the match as well as a percentage boost. But all of that will be for nought if they cannot defeat the Paris Cockerels in the nation’s capital next round on April 14th.

As it is, the Lions must be watching the result of the postponed match between the Cockatoos and Toulouse Hawks with huge interest. They will be barracking wildly for the Hawks to win at home to keep the Cockatoos under pressure and just outside the top four going into the final round. But that won’t be enough. They will need to either defeat the ladder leading Cockerels in a huge final round upset or hope that the Cockatoos go down in an even bigger upset to the Perpignan Tigers.
Destiny is in the Lions’ own hands. Even if both the Hawks and Coyotes lost all of their respective remaining games, they would still finish ahead of the Lions. The Lions simply must win their final match and hope that Cockatoos fall at their final hurdles.

After the rescheduled Cockatoos versus Hawks match on Wednesday, the home and away season will finish in a big way with the final four matches being played on the same day with matches in Toulouse, Paris and Bordeaux.

In the meantime, the ALFA Lions know they have a mountain to climb. This could be a huge couple of weeks for the reigning premiers as they play their last cards in a bid to retain their title. They are sure to leave no stone unturned in their quest.


Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Lions Back In Top Four – CNFA | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 38

Random Image
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

6 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2018 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.11 seconds 