Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Sunday 18-Mar


Saturday 17-Mar


Friday 16-Mar


Tuesday 13-Mar


Monday 12-Mar


Welcome to World Footy News
Friday, March 23 2018 @ 01:58 pm ACDT

2018 AFLW Grand Final - International Broadcast Scheule

Friday, March 23 2018 @ 12:20 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

The Grand Final of the 2018 AFLW Season will be played tomorrow (Saturday, 12.35pm Melbourne time) at Ikon Park in Parkville with the Western Bulldogs playing the Brisbane Lions.

The full international broadcast schedule can be seen below.  The matches will be streamed live on the Watch AFL service and shown live on TV in the Asia/Pacific region on Australia Plus and on Fox Soccer Plus in the USA.  In Russia the match will be shown on delay.  

In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only). You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the Watch AFL promo shot on the left to register and by then paying the subscription fee.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 All times subject to change - please check with your local guides

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

2018 AFLW Grand Final - International Broadcast Scheule | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

ziomal andrzej, stefan, ziomal, andy
Guest Users: 40

Random Image

9-Fiji confront Tonga
9-Fiji confront Tonga
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

9 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements


 Copyright © 2018 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.12 seconds 