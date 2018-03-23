2018 AFLW Grand Final - International Broadcast Scheule

The Grand Final of the 2018 AFLW Season will be played tomorrow (Saturday, 12.35pm Melbourne time) at Ikon Park in Parkville with the Western Bulldogs playing the Brisbane Lions.

The full international broadcast schedule can be seen below. The matches will be streamed live on the Watch AFL service and shown live on TV in the Asia/Pacific region on Australia Plus and on Fox Soccer Plus in the USA. In Russia the match will be shown on delay.

In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only). You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the Watch AFL promo shot on the left to register and by then paying the subscription fee.

All times subject to change - please check with your local guides