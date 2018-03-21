Leprechaun Cup Rocks Northern Ireland Wednesday, March 21 2018 @ 07:04 am ACDT Contributed by:

The sixth annual Leprechaun Cup will be held this weekend in Belfast. The event is one of the most important on the Northern Ireland footy calendar. Featuring men’s and women’s teams from across Europe, this year will see the event as a four-nation competition.



This year’s event will be co-hosted by Northern Ireland’s own ARFLI team, the Belfast Redbacks, as well as the ARFLI Women’s competition. Teams coming to Belfast for the 2018 Leprechaun Cup are the Paris Cocks from France, AFL London teams the West London Wildcats, London Swans Wandsworth Demons and Wimbledon Hawkettes and the South Dublin Swans from Ireland.





Leprechaun Cup Honours List

2017- South Dublin Swans/ Dublin Angels

2016-Wandsworth Demons "A"/Kilrea Kookaburras

2015- Belfast Redbacks

2014- Belfast Redbacks Old boys

2013- West London Wildcats " A"



The tournament will be played at the Woodlands Playing Fields in Belfast, starting at 10.00am local time and going deep into the afternoon. The day will also feature a BBQ and after party.



For more information about the 2018 Leprechaun Cup, visit the event’s Facebook page at:





