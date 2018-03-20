Two Plans To Try And See Out The Season - NTFL Monday, March 19 2018 @ 08:57 pm ACDT Contributed by:



AFL Northern Territory (AFLNT) wishes to advise it has come up with two plans to try and see through the remaining eight grand finals for the 2017/18 TIO NTFL season.



Based on the most recent advice received from Power and Water Corporation we are hopeful of having power restored to TIO Stadium and surrounds, plus safe drinking water and debris cleared by early this week.



After meeting with Darwin Buffaloes Football Club, Southern Districts Football Club and other stakeholders on Sunday morning, it was apparent all parties want a result, so the plan has been formulated with that in mind.



However, added complexities of new weather events do not make anything certain and a second plan has also been created.







Should TIO Stadium be operational and safe by Tuesday evening then the Men’s Premier League Grand Final and Men’s Division 1 Final will take place on Wednesday 21st March.



The remaining six finals across Men’s Division 2, Under 18 Boys, Under 16 Boys and Under 14 Boys have been scheduled for Saturday 24 March.



Should TIO Stadium not be operational and safe by Tuesday afternoon or another weather event impede on Plan 1, then the second plan is to play all eight games on Saturday 24 March.



Should similar circumstances occur or TIO Stadium not be deemed fit to play, and the finals are not completed by Saturday 24 March then all eight divisions will have dual premiers and clubs will share honours.



Acting AFLNT CEO Stuart Totham said the two plans were developed in conjunction with the Buffs and Crocs to provide clarity to their players, support staff and all fans.



“What has happened over the past 48 hours is far from ideal, but the safety and welfare of the broader community remain paramount.



“On an assessment of TIO Stadium and surrounds this morning there is very little structural damage, but with no power, plumbing and unsafe drinking water there’s no way we could’ve proceeded with today.



“The advice I have received gives me hope that Wednesday will go ahead and I think both the Premier League clubs for their ongoing cooperation and support.



“Some ideas and options were thrown about, but we believe we have landed on the best outcome considering the unusual circumstances,” Totham said.



David Sanderson, President of Southern Districts Football Club, supports the decision and stated, “this arrangement is both supported and acknowledged as the most appropriate alternative given the work to be done. Stuart and his team are to be commended for their leadership in an attempt to satisfy all football followers in the Top End.”



John Paterson, President of Darwin Buffaloes Football Club, said; “the right decision has been made by Stuart Totham and his management team to postpone until TIO Stadium is fully operational. We are confident our fans will still turn up in droves and will us on to victory.”



Both coaches said, “We hope to see everyone when the game goes ahead but understand their families, homes and safety is most important.”



Story issued by the AFLNT. To view full details regarding the draws and contingencies for the NTFL grand finals, see this article for updated fixturing information:

