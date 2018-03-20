Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Tuesday 13-Mar


Monday 12-Mar


Sunday 11-Mar


Saturday 10-Mar


Friday 09-Mar


Thursday 08-Mar


Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, March 20 2018 @ 12:29 am ACDT

Cockerels And Coyotes Prepare For Finals

Monday, March 19 2018 @ 08:41 pm ACDT

Contributed by:



With finals looming in France, the Paris Cockerels and Cergy-Pontoise Coyotes have secured their places with wins on the weekend. The Cockerels travelled south to meet the Perpignan Tigers whilst the Coyotes hosted the Bordeaux Bombers. Despite both teams getting the wins, the round also saw two very committed performances by the defeated teams.

In Perpignan, the Tigers played what might be their best game for the season. It has been a tough draw for the Tigers and a clash with the top team could have been a tough day out. However, the Tigers took the game right up to the Paris Cockerels, in the end going down by just 42 points. The Cockerels have finals to look forward, but the Tigers will have seen signs that they have a decent base to build on for next season. The club would be very heartened by their effort to push the premiership favourites to just seven goals.

Final Scores: Paris Cockerels 98 d Perpignan Tigers 56

The Bordeaux Bombers have pushed most teams this season. Their journey to Paris to play the Coyotes would have been daunting, yet they also played in a way that suggests that better luck is just around the corner. In the end, they went down to the Coyotes by just 13 points in a fearless display, not worried at all by the Coyotes ladder position or home ground advantage.

Final Scores: Cergy-Pontoise Coyotes 68 d Bordeaux Bombers 55

Next round matches have seen a change. The Aviators will host the ALFA Lions in Toulouse as planned this coming weekend; however, the scheduled match between the Toulouse Hawks and Paris Cockatoos has been changed. With the Paris Cocks travelling to Belfast to play in this year’s Leprechaun Cup on March 25th, the clash between the Cockatoos and Hawks will be played midweek on Wednesday 28th March in Toulouse.
Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Cockerels And Coyotes Prepare For Finals | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 31

Random Image
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

9 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2018 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.12 seconds 