Pies win breaks Crows hearts

Collingwood put an end to the Adelaide Crows season, as they broke away in the second half of the match to run out 21-point victors at the Olympic Park. It was a great second half by the Pies who ended the Crows 2018 AFLW season and broke the Crows hearts. The Pies finished their season on a high and the big dance is decided the Dogs will meet the Lions in the 2018 AFLW Grand Final.

Image Source: @aflwomens

It was a tight tussle in the early stages of the first quarter, as both teams were working their way into the contest. In the first five minutes the Pies controlled the game play and Crows were on top midway till the end of the first term. The Crows kicking in front of goal was what let them down. Rising star favourite Chloe Molloy was strong in defense with her repeated efforts such as she evaded three Crows players to get the football out of defense for her Pies. Jasmine Garner slotted through the first goal in the opening term with a checkside kick.

Erin Phillips was awarded a 50m penalty and she from just on 50m kicked for goal but the football fell short into the lap of Ruth Wallace who marked the football. Wallace put through the goal from the goal square. It was a superb snap kick at goal from Anne Hatchard who roved the football off the pack after the Crows constant forward pressure. The Pies found it hard to clear the football out of their defense in the last five minutes of quarter, as the Crows had repeated inside 50’s. At quarter time the Crows led by 10 points over the Pies.

The tight contest continued in the second term, because both teams scored two goals each and responded to their oppositions pressure in and around the contest. Jenna McCormick scored the first goal in the quarter, after the football fell out the back of the pack and McCormick put her soccer skills on show as she soccer kicked the football of the ground. The Pies responded with a quick goal of their own after Christiana Bernardi handballed the football to Moana Hope who nailed through the goal of a long snap kick.

Chelsea Randall played strong and exceptionally well in defense and it was like a one-woman show down in the Crows defense.The Crows turned over the football deep in their defensive 50 and then Hope handballed to Garner booted through her second goal in the match. Deni Varnhagen came to the bench with a reported leg/footy injury late in the second term. Sarah Perkins was clever in the forward 50 for the Crows, because she kicked the football off the side of her boot to Stevie-Lee Thompson who slotted through the goal from the goal square. Crows had an 11-point advantage over the Pies at half time.

Great that Varnhagen was back on the bench at the start of the third quarter with her ankle re-strapped. Chelsea Randall after she played a great first two quarters was out of the game with concussion after she knocked her head. The Pies played an impressive second half of football and made it hard for the Crows to score, as they kept the Crows goalless and scored two goals of their own. They had a lot more of the ball in third quarter and their defense held up well. The Pies first goal of the third quarter came via Mel Kuys who snap kicked of her left foot and the football dribbled through.

Hope was everywhere in the forward line in the second half for the Pies. She had one goal assist after another. Hope took the advantage after she received a free kick and kicked towards forward 50 and the Pies won the football and Bernardi snap kicked at goal. Molloy took an absolute great mark on Sarah Perkins last line in defense just before the siren could sound for three quarter time. The future is bright at the Pies with players such as Molloy playing for them. At three quarter time the Pies led by a solitary point over the Crows.

In the final stanza the Pies were all over the Crows, as the Pies scored three goals and kept the Crows scoreless. At the start of the quarter, Phillips tried to lift her Crows with her tackling pressure and intensity. Bernardi marked the football and put through the goal after another Hope goal assist. The Pies had all the run in their legs in the fourth quarter and the Crows looked slow. In the final quarter, the Pies tackling were strong and the Crows were under immense pressure. A free kick was awarded to the Pies against Courtney Cramer for not nominating in the ruck and Lauren Tesoriero booted through the major as a result. Soon after, Garner nailed through the goal from the goal line and scored her third goal.

The Pies were victors by 21 points over the Crows after a strong impressive second half and they spoiled the Crows chances of making their second straight AFLW Grand Final.

Image Source: @FoxFootyLive