Vietnam Swans women's team launch

AFLW's second season is running successfully in Australia and women's footy in South East Asia is following the same trend.

Recently the Vietnam Swans have proudly announced their own women's team.

The Swan's girls effort has been great as they have trained hard for two weeks before Tet (Lunar New Year). The new committee member Chia Sabbatucci told the club website:

“With the first official game of the 2018 season coming up, the girls have been training hard and learning the game. I’ve been really impressed with the interest from the ladies in Saigon especially from girls that have never heard about AFL who want to try it out. With a full squad to hit the paddock for the first game I’m hopeful that it will cement the spirit for the season and give the girls the motivation to continue playing and learn more about our great game – AFL.”

The women's team have held a mixed modified Aussie Rules AFL tournament in partnership with Saigon Gaelic Women's team for the several seasons, other than regular training sessions. The Swans also organised the positive move of hosting the first ever women's AFL match Asian Champs held in Saigon in 2016.

Vietnam Swans Women's Team are already scheduled to play six matches during the 2018 Season including four international tours.

10th March – Vietnam vs Cambodia in Saigon

19th May – Vietnam vs Malaysia in Penang

Early June – Vietnam vs Cambodia in Phnom Penh

1st September – Indochina Cup in Phnom Penh

13th October – Asian Championships in Kuala Lumpur

3rd November – Central Vietnam Games