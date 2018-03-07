Historic Opening Game Of Colombian AFL Season Wednesday, March 07 2018 @ 08:34 am ACDT Contributed by: Views: 196

History has been made in the Colombian capital city of Bogotá with the first match of the inaugural CAFL (Colombian Australian Football League) season being played last weekend.



The Bogotá Bullants go into the history books as the first team to win a match in the CAFL competition when they downed the DC Aguilas by 38 points. Domiant early, the “Bullants managed to clinch it in the end, warding off a fast-finishing Aguilas.”

Under the overall umbrella of the Bogotá Bulldogs national team, the league was keen to get people to the big day.



Their Facebook page read, “The season opener for the CAFL (Colombian Australian Football League) is this Saturday! We're kicking off between the D.C. Aguilas and the Bogota Bullants to find out who gets initial bragging rights in what is looking like will be a cracker of a season. We've had to move the match to the Creativo FC homegrounds so make sure to get there early as kick off is at 2 PM and we want everyone to be there at 1:30 at the latest.”



Whilst the Santiago Saints have played intra-club matches over many years to keep players involved in the game, and a short-lived competition was attempted in suburban Buenos Aires in Argentina, this CAFL competition marks the biggest foray into a genuine national league competition in South American history.



And the Bogotá Bullants will live on in history as the first ever winners. The DC Aguilas have already hit the training track for their next match, whilst the Bogotá Bombers are awaiting their first game next round

History has been made in the Colombian capital city of Bogotá with the first match of the inaugural CAFL (Colombian Australian Football League) season being played last weekend.The Bogotá Bullants go into the history books as the first team to win a match in the CAFL competition when they downed the DC Aguilas by 38 points. Domiant early, the “Bullants managed to clinch it in the end, warding off a fast-finishing Aguilas.”Under the overall umbrella of the Bogotá Bulldogs national team, the league was keen to get people to the big day.Their Facebook page read, “The season opener for the CAFL (Colombian Australian Football League) is this Saturday! We're kicking off between the D.C. Aguilas and the Bogota Bullants to find out who gets initial bragging rights in what is looking like will be a cracker of a season. We've had to move the match to the Creativo FC homegrounds so make sure to get there early as kick off is at 2 PM and we want everyone to be there at 1:30 at the latest.”Whilst the Santiago Saints have played intra-club matches over many years to keep players involved in the game, and a short-lived competition was attempted in suburban Buenos Aires in Argentina, this CAFL competition marks the biggest foray into a genuine national league competition in South American history.And the Bogotá Bullants will live on in history as the first ever winners. The DC Aguilas have already hit the training track for their next match, whilst the Bogotá Bombers are awaiting their first game next round Share













What's Related More by Wesley Hull

More from South America Story Options Printable Story Format