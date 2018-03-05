Lions Back In Finals Battle For Now - CNFA Sunday, March 04 2018 @ 08:51 pm ACDT Contributed by:



Lyon’s own ALFA Lions have pushed their claims to defend their CNFA Leo Lagrange premiership title from last season with a big win against the Bordeaux Bombers. The win is their second of the season and if they can grab a win in their next match against the Aviators (not a guarantee) they would go to a final round match against the Cockerels in Paris hoping for a win – and loads of luck – to grab fourth place.



A big first quarter against the Bombers set up a 47-point lead by half time for the Lions. Bordeaux challenged in the third quarter, pegging back the lead, but the Lions steadied again in the final term to run out comfortable 71-point winners. The result has all but ended the Bordeaux team’s finals chances, but saw he Lions leapfrog them into being one of the likely remaining five finals chances.



However, it will be a battle against huge odds for the Lions. Already, the Toulouse Hawks, Paris Cockerels and probably Cergy-Pontoise Coyotes will play semi-finals – based either on current wins or likely wins in remaining rounds. It will mean that the Lions cannot drop another game and they need to hope that the Cockatoos drop at least one of theirs. One thing is for certain – for the Lions to defend their title, they cannot make a mistake for the rest of the season.



In the other match of the round, the Cergy-Pontoise Coyotes almost cemented their finals chances with a resounding thumping of the luckless Perpignan Tigers. The 115-point win was a good opportunity for the Coyotes to sharpen their skills in the run to the finals. They host the Bordeaux Bombers next, then travel to meet the Toulouse Hawks in the final round – a match that will be like a finals match anyway.



Round Six will be completed next weekend when the Paris teams host the Toulouse teams – the big match will see the Cockerels host the Toulouse Hawks, whilst the Cockatoos will host the Aviators in a game that they must win to ward of the challenge from the Lions.



Weekend Scores:



ALFA Lions 121 d Bordeaux Bombers 50

Cergy-Pontoise Coyotes 159 d Perpignan Tigers 44





