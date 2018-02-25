Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Tuesday 20-Feb


Monday 19-Feb


Sunday 18-Feb


Saturday 17-Feb


Thursday 15-Feb


Wednesday 14-Feb


Welcome to World Footy News
Sunday, February 25 2018 @ 11:53 pm ACDT

Eagles Soar, Kangaroos Roar –Bawbag Cup

Sunday, February 25 2018 @ 01:27 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Views: 365

Europe
The colloquially, and probably somewhat inappropriately, named Bawbag Cup was played on the weekend at the Leith Academy in Edinburgh, Scotland. It was a great day for the Kingdom Kangaroos as they defended the title they won last year in a three-team round-robin competition. The competition was made all the more historic with the West Lothian Eagles taking the field as an official AFL Scotland/SARFL team. It was also the first game for the Tyne Tees Tigers as a new member of the SARFL competition in 2018.

The West Lothian Eagles hit the field first against the more experienced Kangaroos. The final deficit was a four goal loss, but they were not blown off the park. According to their Facebook page, the only things that let the Eagles down was the lack of experience and game knowledge – two areas which will improve almost automatically the more games they play. The club was delighted with the form of the “first gamers” that took the field.

In their second game against the Tyne Tees Tigers, the Eagles went down by just 15 points. They kept pressure on the Tigers from the outset and enjoyed kicking three goals themselves whilst keeping the Tigers to just five. The club has thrown down the gauntlet to the player to enjoy the experience and gather themselves for their biggest test yet, five likely games in the upcoming Haggis Cup on April 14th at the West of Scotland Rugby Club, Milngavie, Glasgow. The event is hosted by AFL Scotland.

The Kingdom Kangaroos were delighted to defend the title from 2017 and add more silverware to their shelves. Despite a traffic accident delaying some of their players from being on time for the first game, the Kangaroos were still too good for all teams, going on to win the final against the Tyne Tees Tigers. The final score saw the Kingdom Kangaroos 7 7 49 too good for the Tyne Tees Tigers 4 4 28.

The match also saw the first occasion where the Tyne Tees Tigers played in this, or any other, event as a part of the new AFL Scotland landscape – joining the SARFL for 2018 after having previously been a part of the AFLCNE competition. Whilst it would have been enjoyable for the Tigers to win the tournament, they would not be disappointed with their efforts in showing that they can travel and compete successfully on a Scottish stage.




Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Eagles Soar, Kangaroos Roar –Bawbag Cup | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 39

Random Image
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

11 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2018 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.12 seconds 