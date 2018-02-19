Dockers hang on to win thriller over the Dees:

In a see-soaring affair the Fremantle Dockers were able to give Melbourne their first defeat of the 2018 AFLW season at Fremantle Oval. This match was a real arm wrestle and this showed at the final siren, as the Dockers were victors by five points in a thrilling game of the AFLW against the Dees who were undefeated heading into today’s match.

Image Source: Twitter @freodockers

The Melbourne Football Club dominated the first term, as they came out with all guns blazing at the start of the match over the Fremantle Dockers. In the first quarter the Dees kept the Dockers scoreless, but the Dees only managed to slot through one major themselves via Tegan Cunningham. The Dees could have had a bigger lead on the scoreboard at quarter time but there kicking in front of goal let themselves down with five behinds

At the start of the second quarter the Dockers were all over the Dees and the Dees were under siege. The Dockers tackling pressure was very good in the second. The Dockers had all of the attacking play and most of the inside 50s in the second term, but they were not able to mark the ball cleanly in their forward 50. As a result of all the attacking play Emily McGuire on debut for the Dockers kicked a beauty around her body off a snap kick and kicked the Dockers first goal of the match.

Laura Duryea played well down back for the Dees in the second term and she needed to with the amount of times the Dockers had it in their forward half of the ground. Ebony Antonio marked the football in the forward for the Dockers and she slotted through the shot on goal from a long-range finish from just inside 50. The Fremantle Dockers owned that second quarter and kept Melbourne scoreless. This quarter was a total different story from the opening term, as the Dees were on top early on in the match.

The third term was a see-soaring term with both teams able to respond with quick goals when needed. Amy Lavell from the Dockers was smart in front of goal, as she booted the first goal of the third quarter on her left side of her body. Kara Donnellan for the Dockers used the football smartly with her kick to Lisa Webb. Webb kicked the goal for the Dockers and they nailed two quick ones to start the third quarter.

The Dockers jumped out of the blocks in the third, but the Dees worked their way back into the match and gained back the momentum in the match. As a result of this momentum shift in the match, the Dees were able to score three goals late in the quarter via Cunningham, Karen Paxman and Alisha Newman.

The Dees quick small forward Newman used her speed to get away from the Dockers defender and she soccer kicked the football off the ground and scored the goal. Cunningham slotted through her second goal of the match to level up the game with less than four minutes left in the third quarter. Cunningham scored the goal after the ball spilled to ground after Antonio could not hang onto the mark and Cunningham picked up the ball nicely and she scored the goal. Paxman booted through her first goal of the season and a handy goal for the Dees. In the third term, Antonio tackled Paxman with a super tackle that took her over the boundary line.

Duryea continued to play well in defense for the Dees, as she put a goal saving smother deep in defense. Daisy Pearce continued to have a blinder of a game, as she racked up the disposals. Catherine Phillips was in the hands of the trainers late in the third as she hopped off the ground and it is reported that she has injured her ankle.

This game was a real arm wrestle and this continued in the fourth stanza with incredible tackling and very high intensity shown by both teams all over the ground. Cassie Davidson set up a great team goal after she kicked the football on the run into space in the Dockers forward 50 and Melissa Caulfield ran onto it and Caulfield nailed the goal.

Soon after, the young gun McGuire slotted through the goal after a mouthwatering snap and scored her second goal on debut. With less than a minute left in the match, the Dees were trying to stay undefeated with the ferocious tackling and intense pressure in and around the contests. Donnellan played an absolute gem of a game for her side and led the way as the captain of the Dockers she finished the match with 17 quality disposals.

The Dockers hung on for victory over the flag favourites the Dees. This was an enthralling match, as the Dees started the match well but the Dockers kept on coming and were able to get it done in a massive upset in a come from behind win at their home.

FREMANTLE 0.0 2.0 4.0 6.0 (36)

MELBOURNE 1.5 1.5 4.6 4.7 (31)



GOALS

Fremantle: McGuire 2, Antonio, Lavell, Webb, Caulfield

Melbourne: Cunningham 2, Newman, Paxman



BEST

Fremantle: Donnellan, Gooch, Antonio, Webb, Filocamo, McGuire

Melbourne: Pearce, Paxman, Cunningham, O'Dea, Jakobsson



INJURIES

Fremantle: Nil

Melbourne: Phillips (ankle)



Reports: Nil



Umpires: Howorth, Johansen, Heffernan



Official crowd: 3125 at Fremantle Oval

