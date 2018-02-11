Dockers notch up first win at new home

The Fremantle Dockers won by 13 points over the Pies in front of a massive record crowd of 41, 975 at their new home the Optus Stadium. This crowd was the biggest crowd in the history of Women's sport in Australia.

For the first half of the first quarter, Collingwood were on top in all areas especially slick and clean in their forward half. As a result, they were able to kick two goals. Emma King from the Pies slotted the first goal at Optus Stadium and shortly after Christina Bernardi was able to score goal number two for the visitors. However in a tight and open first quarter, the Dockers led by six points at the end of the first after three goals in a row.

Image Source: Twitter @freodockers





The Dockers kept the Pies scoreless in the second term and the Dockers only managed to kick one goal of their own in the second.

Bernardi became the Pies only multiple goal scorer when she was able to kick her second goal of the match in the third quarter. Mel Caulfield also became a multiple goal kicker for her Dockers after she slotted through her second in the third term.

In the last quarter, both the Pies and Dockers were able to score a goal each. Most of the match was free flowing and open, which was great to see.

Dana Hooker who was the 2017 best and fairest winner for the Dockers had a standout performance. Hooker ended with 20 disposals and 14 of them were contested possessions and 2 goals. She also had 7 tackles and 5 clearances and was best on ground. Chloe Molloy played another quality match and was her teams best again like last week with 15 effective disposals and 6 marks.

Collingwood's Stacey Livingstone injured her shoulder from the match and she looked to be in serious pain, when she came from the ground.

The Dockers were victors in the end at their new home after they were able to score 6 of the last 8 goals for the match. This Dockers side were different from the one that lost against the Dogs last week. They played a tough, defensive and free flowing brand of football.

FREMANTLE 3.0 4.1 5.3 6.4 (40)

COLLINGWOOD 2.0 2.0 3.1 4.3 (27)

GOALS

Fremantle: Caulfield 2, Hooker 2, Atkins, Lavell

Collingwood: Bernardi 2, King, Lambert

BEST

Fremantle: Hooker, Antonio, Caulfield, Webb, Donnellan

Collingwood: Kuys, Chiocci, Duffin, Molloy, Bernardi

INJURIES

Fremantle: Nil

Collingwood: Stacey Livingstone (shoulder), Sophie Casey (concussion)

Reports: Nil



Umpires: Simmonds, Curtis, McPhee

Official crowd: 41,975 at Optus Stadium