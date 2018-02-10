Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Saturday 03-Feb


Friday 02-Feb


Thursday 01-Feb


Wednesday 31-Jan


Monday 29-Jan


Sunday 28-Jan


Saturday 27-Jan


Welcome to World Footy News
Saturday, February 10 2018 @ 09:05 am ACDT

Blues get over the Giants after a storm interrupted proceedings:

Saturday, February 10 2018 @ 08:26 am ACDT

Contributed by:

AustraliaThe Blues notch up win number two by 21 points in front of 4,952 fans at Drummoyne Oval in Sydney. There was thunderstorms at quarter time that put a halt to proceedings for about 20 minutes.

The Blues were inaccurate and wayward in front of goal, as they scored 3 goals and 12 behinds on their way to be remaining undefeated in this year's AFLW.

Scores were leveled halfway through the second quarter, but after this the Blues were able to get on top of the Giants. The Blues were were able to get on top during the second term, because they had a lot of the ball and gameplay.

In this match, Blues star Darcy Vescio was able to slot through her first goal of this second AFLW season. Also for the Blues Katie Loynes and Nicola Stevens the new recruit from Collingwood were able to kick one goal each. The Giants were only able to score a goal and 3 behinds. Phoebe McWilliams was able to trouble the scorers for the Giants with the only goal for her team. Alicia Eva led the way for the Giants with 17 disposals and Brianna Davey led the disposal count for the Blues with 16.

Davey injured her leg after she came off second best in a extremely hard tackle in the final stanza.

The Blues were victors over a Giants outfit in the end, as they were able rack up heaps of the ball and gameplay all over the ground.


GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 1.0 1.0 1.2 1.3 (9)
CARLTON 0.4 1.7 3.7 3.12 (30)

GOALS
Greater Western Sydney: McWilliams
Carlton: Stevens, Loynes, Vescio

BEST
Greater Western Sydney: Farrugia, Gum, Eva, McWilliams, McKinnon
Carlton: Davey, J Hosking, S Hosking, Audley, Vescio, Harrington

INJURIES
Greater Western Sydney: Tully (shoulder)
Carlton: Davey (leg)

Reports: Nil.

Umpires: Rawlings, Crosby, Newell

Crowd: 4,952
Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Blues get over the Giants after a storm interrupted proceedings: | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 31

What's New

Stories

4 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2018 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.11 seconds 