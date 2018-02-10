Blues get over the Giants after a storm interrupted proceedings: Saturday, February 10 2018 @ 08:26 am ACDT Contributed by:



The Blues were inaccurate and wayward in front of goal, as they scored 3 goals and 12 behinds on their way to be remaining undefeated in this year's AFLW.



Scores were leveled halfway through the second quarter, but after this the Blues were able to get on top of the Giants. The Blues were were able to get on top during the second term, because they had a lot of the ball and gameplay.



In this match, Blues star Darcy Vescio was able to slot through her first goal of this second AFLW season. Also for the Blues Katie Loynes and Nicola Stevens the new recruit from Collingwood were able to kick one goal each. The Giants were only able to score a goal and 3 behinds. Phoebe McWilliams was able to trouble the scorers for the Giants with the only goal for her team. Alicia Eva led the way for the Giants with 17 disposals and Brianna Davey led the disposal count for the Blues with 16.



Davey injured her leg after she came off second best in a extremely hard tackle in the final stanza.



The Blues were victors over a Giants outfit in the end, as they were able rack up heaps of the ball and gameplay all over the ground.





GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 1.0 1.0 1.2 1.3 (9)

CARLTON 0.4 1.7 3.7 3.12 (30)



GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: McWilliams

Carlton: Stevens, Loynes, Vescio



BEST

Greater Western Sydney: Farrugia, Gum, Eva, McWilliams, McKinnon

Carlton: Davey, J Hosking, S Hosking, Audley, Vescio, Harrington



INJURIES

Greater Western Sydney: Tully (shoulder)

Carlton: Davey (leg)



Reports: Nil.



Umpires: Rawlings, Crosby, Newell



Crowd: 4,952

