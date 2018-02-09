Osaka Dingoes and AFL Japan's Partnership with Canadian Academy

On Thursday, a wonderful announcement was made by the Osaka Dingoes AFL Club and AFL Japan. They have gained a partnership with the Kobe-based Canadian Academy.

In an agreement,

- Complimentary ground bookings have been offered by the Canadian Academy to the Osaka Dingoes and AFL Japan in a certain months in 2018.

- Canadian Academy's PE staff members will get opportunities to gain coaching and training skills for their students, with the training and development coaching program conducted by Matt Gale, the President of AFL Asia and the Osaka Dingoes.

- Footy gear will be provided by AFL Japan for footy activities at the Canadian Academy. The partnership is a big step moving forward in developing and promoting Australian Rules Football in the Kansai region of Japan. Meanwhile Osaka Dingoes are back training and are looking forward to being back in a structured competition for the first time since 2013.