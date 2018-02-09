Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Saturday 03-Feb


Friday 02-Feb


Thursday 01-Feb


Wednesday 31-Jan


Monday 29-Jan


Sunday 28-Jan


Saturday 27-Jan


Thursday 25-Jan


Welcome to World Footy News
Friday, February 09 2018 @ 08:58 pm ACDT

Osaka Dingoes and AFL Japan's Partnership with Canadian Academy

Friday, February 09 2018 @ 06:22 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Asia

On Thursday, a wonderful announcement was made by the Osaka Dingoes AFL Club and AFL Japan. They have gained a partnership with the Kobe-based Canadian Academy.

In an agreement,

- Complimentary ground bookings have been offered by the Canadian Academy to the Osaka Dingoes and AFL Japan in a certain months in 2018.

- Canadian Academy's PE staff members will get opportunities to gain coaching and training skills for their students, with the training and development coaching program conducted by Matt Gale, the President of AFL Asia and the Osaka Dingoes.

- Footy gear will be provided by AFL Japan for footy activities at the Canadian Academy. The partnership is a big step moving forward in developing and promoting Australian Rules Football in the Kansai region of Japan. Meanwhile Osaka Dingoes are back training and are looking forward to being back in a structured competition for the first time since 2013.

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Osaka Dingoes and AFL Japan's Partnership with Canadian Academy | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 45

What's New

Stories

4 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2018 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.20 seconds 