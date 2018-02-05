Dogs too classy for a woeful Freo

The Bulldogs were victors over Freo by 26 points tSunday afternoon in front of 8,600 fans at the home of the Western Bulldogs the Whitten Oval. A woeful Freo were only able to trouble the scorers in the third term, as they were only able to score their first goal at the 3 and a half minute mark of the third via Amy Lavell.



Katie Brennan starred for the home team with 3 goals and Lavell slotted 2 goals for the Dockers. Ellie Blackburn was the leading possession winner for the Dogs with 23 touches. 2017 best and fairest winner Dana Hooker along with Kara Donnellan had 12 disposals each for the Dockers.

This match showed the rest of the teams in the AFLW competition that the Dogs will not be a team to be taken lightly this year.

WESTERN BULLDOGS 3.2 5.4 5.6 7.7 (49)

FREMANTLE 0.0 0.0 3.3 3.5 (23)

GOALS

Western Bulldogs: Brennan 3, Blackburn, Lochland, Toogood, O'Connor

Fremantle: Lavell 2, Sharp

BEST

Western Bulldogs: Blackburn, Brennan, Kearney, Lochland, Lamb, Utri

Fremantle: Donnellan, Hooker, Lavell, Miller

INJURIES

Western Bulldogs: Callinan (back), Bannister (knee)

Fremantle: Antonio (head knock)

Reports: Nil

Umpires: Guy, Young, Burns

Official crowd: 8,500 at Whitten Oval