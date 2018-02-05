Match Report: Lions take home the chocolates in the Grand Final rematch:

The Lions took home the chocolates in their Grand Final rematch against the Crows at Norwood Oval in front of 11,120 fans at the home of the Crows on Saturday evening. This match was a tight tussle like the previous two matches to open the 2018 AFLW season.

The Lions did not want a repeat of last year’s Grand Final and to ensure that history did not repeat itself they kept the Crows scoreless in the last stanza to win by 12 points.

Chelsea Randall ended the match with 18 disposals and led the possession count for the Crows and Jamie Stanton from the Lions accumulated an impressive 21 touches. Jess Wuetschner from the Lions was the only multiple goal scorer on the ground with 2 goals and Chelsea Randall, Eloise Jones and Ruth Wallace each kicked a goal apiece.

BRISBANE LIONS 1.2 1.3 3.6 4.7 (31)

ADELAIDE 0.0 3.1 3.1 3.1 (19)

GOALS

Brisbane Lions: Wuetschner 2, Conway, Ashmore

Adelaide: Jones, Wallace, Randall



BEST

Brisbane Lions: Frederick-Traub, Lutkins, Zielke, Stanton, Ashmore, Wuetschner

Adelaide: Randall, Marinoff, Varnhagen, Foley



INJURIES

Brisbane Lions: Nil

Adelaide: Nil

Reports: Nil



Umpires: Andrew Crosby, Trent McPhee, Cameron Dore



Official crowd: 11,120 at Norwood Oval