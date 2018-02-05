Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Monday, February 05 2018 @ 08:28 am ACDT

Match Report: Lions take home the chocolates in the Grand Final rematch:

Sunday, February 04 2018 @ 10:43 am ACDT

Contributed by:

Australia

The Lions took home the chocolates in their Grand Final rematch against the Crows at Norwood Oval in front of 11,120 fans at the home of the Crows on Saturday evening. This match was a tight tussle like the previous two matches to open the 2018 AFLW season.

The Lions did not want a repeat of last year’s Grand Final and to ensure that history did not repeat itself they kept the Crows scoreless in the last stanza to win by 12 points.

Chelsea Randall ended the match with 18 disposals and led the possession count for the Crows and Jamie Stanton from the Lions accumulated an impressive 21 touches. Jess Wuetschner from the Lions was the only multiple goal scorer on the ground with 2 goals and Chelsea Randall, Eloise Jones and Ruth Wallace each kicked a goal apiece.

BRISBANE LIONS    1.2      1.3      3.6      4.7 (31)
ADELAIDE                 0.0      3.1      3.1      3.1 (19)

GOALS
Brisbane Lions: Wuetschner 2, Conway, Ashmore
Adelaide: Jones, Wallace, Randall
 

BEST
Brisbane Lions: Frederick-Traub, Lutkins, Zielke, Stanton, Ashmore, Wuetschner
Adelaide: Randall, Marinoff, Varnhagen, Foley
 

INJURIES
Brisbane Lions: Nil
Adelaide: Nil
Reports: Nil


Umpires: Andrew Crosby, Trent McPhee, Cameron Dore
 

Official crowd: 11,120 at Norwood Oval

 

