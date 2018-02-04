Get to know Lions star player Sabrina Frederick-Traub

Tash Gunawardana interviewed marquee AFLW Brisbane Lions player Sabrina Frederick-Traub. Frederick-Traub played for the Lions last night in the Grand Final rematch against the Adelaide Crows at Norwood Oval and took home the four points against the reigning premiers..

You were born in England, what is your awareness of footy in the UK?

I am aware of both the male and female teams that compete in the International Cup.

Do you consider yourself English, or Aussie? Is there any identity clash when the Ashes are on?

I consider myself English, although I left when I was 7 my family still kept me immersed in the British culture and I go back a fair bit – Hahaha I support Australia when they are playing any other country apart from England , I am loyal when it comes to my home country.

Image Source: womens.afl

Have you had any contact with the team the Great Britain Swans?

I have spoken to the captain over message briefly, really would love to be involved more with the team.

Did you have any messages of support from women following the AFLW in the UK or anywhere else outside Australia?

Not that I am aware of no.

You captained an Australian youth girls team on a tour of New Zealand, what can you tell us about that tour and the opportunity to play footy in another country?

It was a life changing experience, one I will take with me forever. To compete against the Kahus girls and watch them grow over the few games on the tour was incredible. To see a different approach to AFL and the culture they brought with it was so exciting – to be able to play the game I love and Australia’s great game to another country where the passion is .

What was your experience like in Papua New Guinea when you did footy development work over there and what is the potential for women’s footy in that country?

Such a great experience in PNG, again such a different cultural approach to AFL, which I love! I think they have great untapped talent – with the lack of resources they have and what they can do is mind blowing. It reminds me of when I first started playing football, as a female it wasn’t resourced yet the passion for the game was the key driver and that is what is happening over in PNG.

What is it like to be an Australia Post AFL Multicultural Ambassador?

Honestly is the one of best titles I can be given. AFL gave me something nothing else has ever given me and it’s a place of belonging. The community you are adopted into and the experiences you gain is second to none. Being able to be a mark of what AFL can do for someone foreign to the game and then seeing children from all sorts of backgrounds coming together for an oval ball is unbelievable.

Given your heritage, do you think we could ever see women in the ‘West Indies’ nations playing Australian football too?

Absolutely I can. I would love to see that happen, I would love to see this great game played all over the world if it could.

Describe what it is like to play for the Brisbane Lions in the AFLW?

To be honest I get asked this question a lot and I never really know how to put it into words other than we are a family .I was lucky enough to be one of two AFLW players first signed to the club and to have watched the process to get the team and staff functioning in a way that is filled with so much passion is inspiring.

What have you learnt from your first season in the AFLW?

I have learnt that it is so much more than just a game.

What does it mean to be a women’s footballer?

It means everything to me, to be one of the first is an absolute honor and I don’t take it for granted.

As a footballer, what are your strengths and weaknesses?

Strengths I would say my presence and leadership. My weaknesses change all the time but I like to keep them to myself so I can improve.

Did you play any other sports growing up other than football?

I did a fair bit of sport growing up. Being English of course I played football (soccer), I also played basketball , cricket and did swimming.

What do you do in your spare time?

I like to be outdoors a fair bit, love to body board and skateboard.

If you were not playing women’s footy, what other sport would you be playing?

Probably soccer or basketball.

Which AFL player past or present do you model your game on?

Nic Naitanui

What are you most looking forward to in the 2018 AFLW season?

Excited for a step up in the game and quality of players. Also looking forward to seeing all the new draftees out on the field.



