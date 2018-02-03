Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Saturday, February 03 2018 @ 08:09 pm ACDT

Warrior Women win first international womens footy match in Asia

Saturday, February 03 2018 @ 10:45 am ACDT

Contributed by:

Views: 187

Asia

On Saturday 20th January, the Cambodia Apsaras hosted the Malaysian Warrior Women for the Warrior's first International match at International School of Phnom Penh.

Great energy and atmosphere was created for the Australia Day match by playing music and providing a BBQ and beers for all to enjoy. There were cheer squads from their men's counterparts supporting the girls enthusiastically while they were playing hard on the field.

Approximately 120 people attended the memorable female footy match. The immaculate ground condition as well as its size and quality impressed the Malaysian club when they arrived, commenting that the footy field is one of the best in Asia.

Under the hot and sunny weather, the game started with both teams going hard at the ball. The Warrior Women broke the line not long after the first bounce, with their gun midfielder Lyndsay Clarke moving the ball quickly amongst their midfield down into the forward line. Clarke was able to get he job done with a ripping kick from an angle bringing her side a goal.

After the Warrior Women's flying start, Irish forward Karina Ni Mhuireagain scored a behind after breaking through the Apsaras strong defence. Finishing the first quarter, the Warrior Women led by seven points.

Tough contests continued in the second quarter as the ball was going back and forth. Both teams had scoring opportunities, but were unable to break their opponent's defence. Both coaches acknowledged the solid backline efforts of the Warrior Women formed by Jen Heal and Ling Teo who intercepted and sent the ball towards the forward line. The Warrior Women then went on to score another goal by the Irish forward Jennifer Ryan. Warrior Women's lead extended to 13 just before the main break.

The Cambodian Apsaras started positively in the third quarter. They gained more control of the ball and added more tackling pressure. The marking ability of the Cambodian Apsaras was precise and allowed for the Apsaras to take control of the game. Apsaras captain Hannah Slaughter and vice captain Neat Khin dominated the footy in the midfield, but the job was done by ruck-rover Sreymich Phat with some attacking footy and marking. A strong contested mark 20 metres out taken by the midfielder Sreylak Koun brought the Apsaras a much needed goal. Another three points were added by the hosts and then forward Sarah Pycroft kicked a quick goal from the goal square. The Cambodian Apsaras were in front by two points at the last break.

The Warrior Women showed their warrior spirit in the last quarter. They kept the ball in their forward line almost the entire quarter and put a lot of pressure on the Cambodian back-line, who battled hard with Sreyneth Chhan laying multiple tackles. Finally, midfielder Manisa McCalman picked up a loose ball after dominating the play and scored the winning goal. Her coach Andrew McGrath described the goal as the best goal in International football, Malaysia has ever seen.

The final siren sounded with the Warrior Women overjoyed by winning their first game. It was a great day for AFLW in Asia with the coaches of both teams impressed by the level of skill, determination and drive each player brought to the game. Well done ladies!

Cambodia Apsaras                0.0  0.0  2.3  2.3 (15)
Malaysia Warrior Women      1.1  2.1  2.1  3.1 (19)

Goals:    
Apsaras: Sreylak Koun, Sarah Pycroft
Warriors: Lyndsay Clarke, Manisa McCalman, Jennifer Ryan

Best players:
Apsaras: Hannah Slaughter, Sreylak Koun, Sreymich Phat, Sreyneth Chhan, Neat Khin
Warriors: Lyndsay Clarke, Marissa Hauser, Jen Heal, Manisa McCalman

| 1 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.
Warrior Women win first international womens footy match in Asia
Authored by: Cam Homes on Saturday, February 03 2018 @ 03:41 pm ACDT

Photos and score card indicate a fair sprinkling of locals playing in this match, and a "crowd" of 100 plus is very encouraging. The growth in women's footy in Asia appears to be matching that happening in Europe and in Aussie. Great to see another new team/country getting in the "groove" and more "internationals" taking up the sport in the region.

I believe the Apsaras previous matches against the Vietnam girls last year were played at 10-a-side, was this match 10-a-side as well?

Looking forward to see if the Women's Asian Championship comes to fruition later this year. Here's hoping!

