2018 AFLW Week 1 International Broadcast Schedule

The 2018 AFLW matches will be broadcast outside Australia on some of the AFL's international broadcasting affiliates. For the full list in Round 1 see below, but in short it will be broadcast in the US on Fox Soccer Plus and across Asia/Pacific on the Australia Network. The Melbourne vs GWs match will be broadcast in Russia on Viasat.

If you do want to watch AFLW matches outside Australia otherwise, you can do so by getting a WatchAFL subscription or hopefully stream the matches free from the AFL website afl.com.au or the AFLW app.