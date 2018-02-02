Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Monday 22-Jan


Sunday 21-Jan


Saturday 20-Jan


Wednesday 17-Jan


Tuesday 16-Jan


Monday 15-Jan


Saturday 13-Jan


Wednesday 10-Jan


Tuesday 09-Jan


Monday 08-Jan


Welcome to World Footy News
Friday, February 02 2018 @ 08:06 pm ACDT

2018 AFLW Week 1 International Broadcast Schedule

Friday, February 02 2018 @ 06:00 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Australia

The 2018 AFLW matches will be broadcast outside Australia on some of the AFL's international broadcasting affiliates.  For the full list in Round 1 see below, but in short it will be broadcast in the US on Fox Soccer Plus and across Asia/Pacific on the Australia Network.  The Melbourne vs GWs match will be broadcast in Russia on Viasat.   

If you do want to watch AFLW matches outside Australia otherwise, you can do so by getting a WatchAFL subscription or hopefully stream the matches free from the AFL website afl.com.au or the AFLW app.

 

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

2018 AFLW Week 1 International Broadcast Schedule | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 33

What's New

Stories

6 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2018 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.12 seconds 