Tickets on sale for 2018 AFLX Tournaments

AFL Media Release

Fans have the opportunity to be part of history as tickets to the inaugural AFLX tournaments go on sale today via X.afl.

AFLX is a new and different version of Australian Football and has been designed to take the traditional game from oval grounds to rectangular fields.

AFLX will still contain and showcase the unique and most thrilling aspects of Australian Football in a shortened format, with seven players on the field and three on the bench.

The 2018 AFLX concept sees three cities host three tournaments across three separate days in February.

Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney will host individual tournaments featuring all 18 AFL Clubs, beginning on Thursday February 15 at Hindmarsh Stadium.

Each tournament will see six AFL clubs competing across two pool groups that culminate with the best teams competing in a tournament Grand Final.

Fans will enjoy seven matches in total at each tournament, including the Grand Final, with each match consisting of two ten minute halves.

AFL General Manager of China and Project Manager for AFLX Dave Stevenson said fans would experience the unexpected at the upcoming AFLX tournaments.

“The 2018 AFLX tournaments promise to be a great family experience to enjoy with non-stop action exciting fans of all ages,” Mr Stevenson said.

“AFLX will provide a different experience for fans and will see plenty of action with fireworks, DJs, in game commentary, roving performers, kids and family zones and giveaways a feature at all events.”

The X in AFLX relates to the roman numeral character for the number ten which is a constant throughout the alternative version of the game.

Ten quick facts about AFLX

Played on a rectangular field (approx. 70m width x 110m length) with four posts at each end (as per a normal AFL field). Ground markings will showcase X as the centre square and 40m arcs. Two field umpires, two boundary umpires and one goal umpire at each end of the ground. Ten players per team, seven on field at all times and three on the interchange bench. No restrictions on player rotations. 10-minute quarters or halves depending on the tournament format. Free kick against for last touch out of bounds. Kick-ins from behind the goal line after all scores. No marks paid for backwards kicks (except in forward 40m area). Quarters commence with a ‘ball up’ in the centre and at least two players from each team starting inside the 40m arc. Free shot from forward 40m arc – directly in front for deliberate rushed behinds. 10-point super goals when goals kicked on the full from outside the 40m arc.

2018 AFLX Tournament information is as follows:

Thursday February 15

6.10pm ACDT

Hindmarsh Stadium – ADELAIDE

Teams competing: Adelaide Crows, Port Adelaide, Fremantle, West Coast Eagles, Collingwood and Geelong Cats

Friday February 16

6.40pm AEDT

Etihad Stadium – MELBOURNE

Teams competing: Carlton, Essendon, North Melbourne, St Kilda, Hawthorn and Melbourne

Saturday February 17

4.10pm AEDT

Allianz Stadium – SYDNEY

Teams competing: Sydney Swans, GWS GIANTS, Brisbane Lions, Gold Coast SUNS, Richmond and the Western Bulldogs

The 2018 AFLX Tournament ticketing information is as follows:

Adult - $15

Concession - $10

Family - $30

Kids 12 and Under – Free

Tickets via: X.afl (all that needs to be typed into an internet browser)