Get to know Dees young gun Jasmine Grierson

Tash Gunawardana continues her series of interviews with AFLW players. We are now just 11 days out from the start of the 2018 AFLW season. Today's interview features Melbourne Football Club's Jasmine Grierson.

What is it like to play with players such as Daisy Pearce, Karen Paxman and Elise O’Dea and what have you learnt from each of these players?

I have loved every second of being able to train and play alongside these girls, every session is an opportunity to learn and develop into a better footballer. The way they prepare, train and live football is a true credit to the elite players they are. Not only on the field, but from role models to friends they bring so much knowledge and genuine care to the relationships in our team.

What does Irish teammate Laura Duryea bring to the Melbourne Demons?

‘Irish’ brings so much enthusiasm and energy to every session. Experience and wisdom to the backline but also lots of laughs off the field.

Image Left Source: afl.com.au

Who have been your biggest influences on your football career and your sporting career so far?

At the beginning of my football career my biggest influences were my dad and twin brother. Nearly every night we would be out in the backyard or at the park kicking the footy until it got dark. I only ever wanted to be better than my brother and they never put a limit on my ability.

What is your favourite football position to play in and why?

I am freshly converted to the backline and it is definitely my favourite position. Especially at Melbourne I really enjoy the creative license to take on the game and creating the transition from defence to offence. However, I will never be opposed to be a run up forward.

What is your biggest sporting achievement thus far and why?

Looking back I think it was the Under 18 National Championship that Vic Metro won in 2016. That was my first time in an elite program.

Image Right Source: heraldsun.com.au Tony Gough

What has been your biggest learning since being at the Melbourne Football Club?

I have really learnt that I play my best footy when I am enjoying myself. Success will come when you practice the basics of the game and have confidence in the process, not relying on the outcome.

If you could not be a women’s footballer, what other sport would you be playing?

I played soccer through primary school and into high school, so I would still be playing.

How do you get ready for a football match and how do recover after a football match?

I try and keep my pre-game routine similar to everyday. My go to breakfast at home is eggs on toast and then I try to chill out for the morning with a nature walk and spending time with family. Usually I will listen to music on the team bus but I am always up for a chat pre-game.

Recovery protocols do not change much so straight after the game I aim to re-fuel with a chicken and salad roll and lots of water. Into the ice baths from there and what I love the most, 9+ hours of sleep that night.

Image Left Source: Adam Trafford/AFL Media

What do you do in your spare time?

In my spare time I love to catch up with friends over brunch and coffee. Spending time with my family is up there as well.

What are you most looking forward to in the AFLW 2018 season?

I am really looking forward to getting back to doing what I love most which is playing footy with my mates. Especially building on from what we created last season and we are all so excited to see how far we can take it in the second AFLW season.



Image Left Source: zimbio.com