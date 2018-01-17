American Dragons test Aussie footy waters Wednesday, January 17 2018 @ 04:20 pm ACDT Contributed by: Two bright young talents from the USAFL’s Los Angeles Dragons are taking their talents across the Pacific: both Gabriel Martin del Campo and Sam Murphy will be competing in local Aussie rules leagues in the 2018 season. Two bright young talents from the USAFL’s Los Angeles Dragons are taking their talents across the Pacific: both Gabriel Martin del Campo and Sam Murphy will be competing in local Aussie rules leagues in the 2018 season. A member of the US Revolution squad, Martin del Campo (pictured left) primarily plays in the midfield or half-forward line and will be taking his talents to suburban Melbourne. Born and raised in Southern California, Martin del Campo leaves on January 19th and will play with the Black Rock Football Club, who compete in the Southern Football League’s Division 3. In addition to Aussie rules, Martin del Campo also played rugby union and soccer in his younger years. He is a physical and versatile player who excels on the disposals and clearances. Murphy (pictured right), meanwhile, left for Perth back in November to play with the West Perth Falcons in the West Australian Football League. The Falcons are based out of Joondalup in Perth’s northern suburbs and have produced a large number of AFL players in the past, including Mark LeCras and Nathan van Berlo. Murphy (pictured right), meanwhile, left for Perth back in November to play with the West Perth Falcons in the West Australian Football League. The Falcons are based out of Joondalup in Perth’s northern suburbs and have produced a large number of AFL players in the past, including Mark LeCras and Nathan van Berlo. Murphy originally came to the Dragons as a ruckman/forward and is excited to have a chance to compete for a starring role with the Falcons. The Connecticut native has played for the Dragons since 2016 (winning Rookie of the Year honors that season) and was originally an American football player. Murphy was able to secure valuable connections before he left due to the influence of former Dragons coach John Fragomeni, a Perth native who has mentored some of the best American players in LA. Best of luck to both Murphy and Martin del Campo as they pursue their footy passions in Australia. Hopefully more American footy players will take advantage of similar opportunities in the future! More footy content and other musings can be found here on Frederick's Blog Share













