Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Sunday 31-Dec


Monday 25-Dec


Friday 22-Dec


Monday 18-Dec


Sunday 17-Dec


Thursday 14-Dec


Wednesday 13-Dec


Tuesday 12-Dec


Welcome to World Footy News
Wednesday, January 17 2018 @ 04:41 pm ACDT

American Dragons test Aussie footy waters

Wednesday, January 17 2018 @ 04:20 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

North America
Two bright young talents from the USAFL’s Los Angeles Dragons are taking their talents across the Pacific: both Gabriel Martin del Campo and Sam Murphy will be competing in local Aussie rules leagues in the 2018 season.
 
A member of the US Revolution squad, Martin del Campo (pictured left) primarily plays in the midfield or half-forward line and will be taking his talents to suburban Melbourne. Born and raised in Southern California, Martin del Campo leaves on January 19th and will play with the Black Rock Football Club, who compete in the Southern Football League’s Division 3. In addition to Aussie rules, Martin del Campo also played rugby union and soccer in his younger years. He is a physical and versatile player who excels on the disposals and clearances.
 
Murphy (pictured right), meanwhile, left for Perth back in November to play with the West Perth Falcons in the West Australian Football League. The Falcons are based out of Joondalup in Perth’s northern suburbs and have produced a large number of AFL players in the past, including Mark LeCras and Nathan van Berlo.
 
Murphy originally came to the Dragons as a ruckman/forward and is excited to have a chance to compete for a starring role with the Falcons. The Connecticut native has played for the Dragons since 2016 (winning Rookie of the Year honors that season) and was originally an American football player. Murphy was able to secure valuable connections before he left due to the influence of former Dragons coach John Fragomeni, a Perth native who has mentored some of the best American players in LA.
 
Best of luck to both Murphy and Martin del Campo as they pursue their footy passions in Australia. Hopefully more American footy players will take advantage of similar opportunities in the future!  
 
More footy content and other musings can be found here on Frederick's Blog
Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

American Dragons test Aussie footy waters | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 44

What's New

Stories

5 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2018 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.11 seconds 