AFL London Pre-Season Cup Announced Sunday, December 17 2017 @ 01:53 pm ACDT Contributed by: Views: 320

The West London Wildcats will be hosting the 2018 AFL London Pre-Season Cup. To be played at the Duke’s Meadows Playing Fields, the event will be jointly hosted by AFL London and the AFL London Umpires Association. The event will be played on Saturday April 21st from 9am to 4pm.



Details of the draw will be released at a later date when details are clearer about which teams will be at the event for both the men’s and women’s draws. The matches feature 18 per side on the field and mark the build up to the start of the AFL London premiership season which will commence soon afterwards.



The West London Wildcats are the current title-holders in the men’s draw, having downed the North London Lions last year in the same event. In the women’s draw it was the GB Swans taking the title after defeating the Wandsworth Demons.



The event marks the major tune-up for teams prior to the start of the 2018 AFL London season where teams will have spent much time plotting the downfall of the Wandsworth Demons. The Demons are the reigning premiers in both the Mens’ and Women’s Premiership divisions and will be the hunted in 2018.



To keep up with news about the AFL London competition, visit their website at





Photo: AFL London Facebook Page

The West London Wildcats will be hosting the 2018 AFL London Pre-Season Cup. To be played at the Duke’s Meadows Playing Fields, the event will be jointly hosted by AFL London and the AFL London Umpires Association. The event will be played on Saturday April 21st from 9am to 4pm.Details of the draw will be released at a later date when details are clearer about which teams will be at the event for both the men’s and women’s draws. The matches feature 18 per side on the field and mark the build up to the start of the AFL London premiership season which will commence soon afterwards.The West London Wildcats are the current title-holders in the men’s draw, having downed the North London Lions last year in the same event. In the women’s draw it was the GB Swans taking the title after defeating the Wandsworth Demons.The event marks the major tune-up for teams prior to the start of the 2018 AFL London season where teams will have spent much time plotting the downfall of the Wandsworth Demons. The Demons are the reigning premiers in both the Mens’ and Women’s Premiership divisions and will be the hunted in 2018.To keep up with news about the AFL London competition, visit their website at http://www.afllondon.com/ or their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/AFLLondon/ Photo: AFL London Facebook Page Share













What's Related http://www.afllondon.com/

https://www.facebook.co...

More by Wesley Hull

More from Europe Story Options Printable Story Format