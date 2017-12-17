American Pie On Verge Of Breakout Season Sunday, December 17 2017 @ 11:46 am ACDT Contributed by: Views: 884



Mason Cox has managed to make a remarkable transition to Australian Rules football in his brief time in the AFL. In just 20 AFL games, the big Texan has grown more and more familiar with the game and begun to exert his influence on games, using his towering 212cm frame to disturb opposition defences. He has kicked 27 goals in his three seasons at Collingwood, with a strong prediction that there is better to come.



According to reporter, Ben Collins, “There are big hopes for Mason Cox to not only establish himself in the Magpies' line-up but become a key figure in what has been a misfiring attack. It's a tall task given the 'American Pie' has been playing the game for just three years and has just 20 AFL games and 27 goals to his name.”



“However, a new three-year contract signalled the Pies' belief in Cox, and coach Nathan Buckley has confirmed the 26-year-old will be given time to develop a ruck/forward partnership with Brodie Grundy, a pairing that worked well in the final-round win over Melbourne.”



Cox is not the only North American born player to have a “breakout” prediction assigned to them. Essendon’s Andrew McGrath – a native of Mississauga in Ontario, Canada – moved to Australia 14 years ago and grew up playing Australian Rules football in Australia before being selected by Essendon as the #1 draft pick in 2016. The same article lists McGrath as the most likely Essendon player to explode in 2018.



The combination of the two future stars presents a potential marketing bonanza across North America as prospective players become more and more familiar with the game and the genuine opportunities available for those willing to take the gamble and do the hard yards to achieve success at AFL level.



To read the complete AFL article about players set for big things in 2018, go to:









