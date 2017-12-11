Hawks & Coyotes Book Finals Berths Sunday, December 10 2017 @ 09:25 pm ACDT Contributed by: Views: 165



Whilst the ALFA Lions look back in despair at the vagaries of football – premiers last season and possibly missing finals altogether this season – the Toulouse Hawks and Cergy-Pontoise Coyotes have all but guaranteed their finals placings after the weekend’s matches in France. With all teams now set to enjoy the winter hiatus, much planning and soul-searching will take place between now and early March when matches resume.



The Toulouse Hawks did not take long to flex their muscle over the Perpignan Tigers. Leading 51 to 13 at the first break, the Hawks powered to a 10 goal half time lead (80-20). By three-quarter time the lead had blown out to 96 points. The Tigers fought back in the final quarter to keep the damage to a 106-point defeat. Final scores saw Toulouse Hawks 153 to Perpignan Tigers 47.

It means that the Hawks are now four wins from four matches. Whilst it is conceivable that they drop their last three matches – against the Cockerels, Cockatoos and Coyotes – it is unlikely as two of these matches are at home. The Toulouse Hawks WILL play finals.



In the game that impacted most on the finals race, the Cergy-Pontoise Coyotes downed the ALFA Lions by 33 points. For the Coyotes, two wins from three matches isn’t enough on its own – but with a rescheduled match against Aviators to be played and their next scheduled match being against the Tigers, it is hard to see the Coyotes dropping many more games.



But for the Lions, defeat was disastrous. Even if they win their remaining matches against the Bombers (home) and Aviators (away), they would have to meet the Cockerels in the final match to win four for the season – and that may still not be enough. Losing is not an option now for the Lions, but they cannot influence any other results and will pray that something goes terribly wrong for either the Cockatoos, Coyotes or Cockerels.



The final score saw the Coyotes 97 defeat the Lions 64.



Whilst the Round Five matches will be played over the weekends of 3rd and 10th March, the postponed match between the Paris Cockerels and Paris Cockatoos will come first on 24th February. Details regarding venue and other arrangements will be advised by the Paris Cocks club loser to the date. This game is enormous for both clubs and will shape each team’s finals chances, as well as those of some other clubs in the finals race.

