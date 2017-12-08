Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Monday 27-Nov


Sunday 26-Nov


Saturday 25-Nov


Thursday 23-Nov


Wednesday 22-Nov


Tuesday 21-Nov


Monday 20-Nov


Welcome to World Footy News
Saturday, December 09 2017 @ 02:26 am ACDT

Bogotá Bulldogs - AFL in Colombia

Friday, December 08 2017 @ 06:52 am ACDT

Contributed by:

Views: 226

South America
South America's newest Australian Rules football team, the Bogotá Bulldogs, are gearing up for a huge 2018. As reigning champions of South America, they have twice won the Andes Cup against the Santiago Saints from Chile. They are now gearing up to go bigger and better for 2018, and their video is helping to spread that message.







With tiny murmurings coming from Uruguay, Peru and even a small team in Mexico, the team from Columbia could soon be the epicentre for footy across South and Central America. Combined with the continents longest running club in Chile, the Santiago Saints, the game could be on the rise - hopefully in a big way. But the scope for growth in Colombia alone is cause to be optimistic, as shown in the video clip.

Alternatively to see the Youtube clip, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0IpsPLozaOM
Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Bogotá Bulldogs - AFL in Colombia | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 43

What's New

Stories

5 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.10 seconds 