Bogotá Bulldogs - AFL in Colombia Friday, December 08 2017 @ 06:52 am ACDT Contributed by: Views: 226

South America's newest Australian Rules football team, the Bogotá Bulldogs, are gearing up for a huge 2018. As reigning champions of South America, they have twice won the Andes Cup against the Santiago Saints from Chile. They are now gearing up to go bigger and better for 2018, and their video is helping to spread that message.















With tiny murmurings coming from Uruguay, Peru and even a small team in Mexico, the team from Columbia could soon be the epicentre for footy across South and Central America. Combined with the continents longest running club in Chile, the Santiago Saints, the game could be on the rise - hopefully in a big way. But the scope for growth in Colombia alone is cause to be optimistic, as shown in the video clip.



Alternatively to see the Youtube clip, go to: South America's newest Australian Rules football team, the Bogotá Bulldogs, are gearing up for a huge 2018. As reigning champions of South America, they have twice won the Andes Cup against the Santiago Saints from Chile. They are now gearing up to go bigger and better for 2018, and their video is helping to spread that message.With tiny murmurings coming from Uruguay, Peru and even a small team in Mexico, the team from Columbia could soon be the epicentre for footy across South and Central America. Combined with the continents longest running club in Chile, the Santiago Saints, the game could be on the rise - hopefully in a big way. But the scope for growth in Colombia alone is cause to be optimistic, as shown in the video clip.Alternatively to see the Youtube clip, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0IpsPLozaOM Share













What's Related https://www.youtube.com...

More by Wesley Hull

More from South America Story Options Printable Story Format