Welcome to World Footy News
Friday, December 01 2017 @ 02:48 pm ACDT

Ghanaian-Australian rookie listed with Sydney Swans

Thursday, November 30 2017 @ 12:44 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Africa

195cm ruckman/forward Joel Amartey has this week added to the list of AFL prospects from an African family background, being taken by the Sydney Swans at #28 in this year's rookie draft.

The Ghanaian-Australian Amartey impressed with the Sandringham Dragons in this year's TAC Cup competition, and will join former schoolmate Oliver Florent at the Swans, both Florent and Amartey having attended Mentone Grammar School together.

Florent is also from a multicultural background, his father being the late Mauritian-Australian tennis star Andrew Florent.

To see a highlight reel of Amartey's performance in the TAC Under 18s competition, click here.

