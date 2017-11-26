Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Friday 17-Nov


Thursday 16-Nov


Tuesday 14-Nov


Monday 13-Nov


Sunday 12-Nov


Welcome to World Footy News
Sunday, November 26 2017 @ 03:07 pm ACDT

Bailey Upholds Territory Tradition At AFL Draft

Saturday, November 25 2017 @ 05:22 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Views: 188

Australia
When young Zac Bailey galloped out of a centre clearance for the Allies, in their clash with the Vic Metro team at the Under 18 National Championships earlier this year, he changed the game and ensured an upset Allies win. He may have hoped for, but couldn’t know, that he had also turned on the neon sign that alerted recruiters to his talent and potential. Not only did he gain All-Australian U18 selection, he also lit the pathway lights to draft day.

It was, therefore, little surprise to those who know him that Bailey was selected by the Brisbane Lions at last night’s NAB Rising Stars Draft at pick 15. The journey had reached a new destination, and young Zac now has a dream come true – an AFL career. The junior from Southern Districts Crocs in the NTFL had followed past Territorians to the highest level of the game.
He follows an amazing list of past Territorians – names like Nathan Buckley (Southern Districts), Michael Long (St Mary’s), Andrew McLeod(Darwin Buffaloes), Maurice Rioli (St Mary’s), Peter Burgoyne (St Mary’s) and more – as well as current stars like Cyril Rioli (St Mary’s), Steven May (Southern Districts), Steven Motlop (Wanderers) and one day Jed Anderson.There are plenty more.

But the past three seasons alone, prior to last night, have seen an acceleration with Brandan Parfitt (Nightcliff) going to Geelong with pick #26 in 2016. Daniel Rioli (St Mary’s) went to Richmond with pick #15 in 2015, whilst Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti (Tiwi Bombers) was rookie drafted by Essendon with their pick #22 and Ryan Nyhuis (Nightcliff) went to Fremantle with pick $34 in the same rookie draft. Geelong took Nakia Cockatoo (Southern Districts) with pick #10 in the 2014 draft.

Now Zac Bailey can proudly look towards carrying on the Northern Territory tradition of producing some of the greatest players the game has seen.

His partner in crime from the Northern Territory, Adam Sambono, wasn’t selected, but with precocious talent of his own, the kid from the Darwin Buffaloes will be more than a curious onlooker when the AFL’s Rookie Draft takes place on Monday. Sambono was a later arrival on the talent pathway and is still in the process of catching the eye of recruiters, but he would be an exciting addition to any AFL list.

To round off the Northern Territory link, former Melbourne Demons and Alice Springs footballer, Dom Barry, was given another chance at AFL level when selected by Port Adelaide with pick #61 after resurrecting his desire and talent with Glenelg in the SANFL.

Top selections by teams in last night’s draft were:

#1 Cameron Rayner – Brisbane Lions
#2 Andrew Brayshaw – Fremantle
#3 Paddy Dow – Carlton
#4 Luke Davies-Uniacke – North Melbourne
#6 Jaidyn Stephenson – Collingwood
#7 Hunter Clark – St Kilda
#9 Aaron Naughton – Western Bulldogs
#11 Aidan Bonar – GWS
#12 Darcy Fogarty – Adelaide
#13 Jarrod Brander – West Coast
#14 Matthew Ling – Sydney
#17 Jack Higgins – Richmond
#19 Wil Powell – Gold Coast
#22 Lachlan Fogarty – Geelong
#29 Charlie Spargo – Melbourne
#45 James Worpel – Hawthorn
#47 Sam Hayes – Port Adelaide
#49 Jordan Houlahan – Essendon

Picture Credit: Brisbane Lions (http://www.lions.com.au )
Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Bailey Upholds Territory Tradition At AFL Draft | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 36

What's New

Stories

4 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.10 seconds 