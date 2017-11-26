Dragons Too Good For Dingoes – AFL Middle East
Saturday, November 25 2017 @ 02:18 pm ACDT
Contributed by: Wesley Hull
The Dubai Dragons have taken out the latest Dubai derby, downing the Dubai Dingoes by 68 points at Dubai Sports City. The Dragons were relentless, leading and extending their advantage at every break and never looking like allowing the Dingoes back into the match.
Even though the first quarter saw just two goals to one in favour of the Dragons, the real story was in the poor kicking by the Dragons – eleven scoring shots to one showed more clearly where the match might be headed. By the final change the Dragons had put the game to rest with a 47 point lead, going on then to a comfortable victory. Darcy O’Sullivan kicked three goals for the Dragons whilst Jess Mcguirk kicked three for the Dingoes.
Final Scores: Dubai Dragons 13 24 102 d Dubai Dingoes 5 4 34
In the other game for Round 3, the Multiplex Bulls were too good for the Abu Dhabi Falcons at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai. The Bulls got off to a solid start and by the main break held a 32-point lead. Anything the Falcons threw at them, the Bulls had the answers and more. Whilst the second half was tighter, the Falcons just could not bridge the gap. The Bulls went on to record a valuable 41 point victory.
Final Scores: Multiplex Bulls 15 14 104 d Abu Dhabi Falcons 9 9 63
The results see the Dragons sitting undefeated on the ladder after three completed rounds. The Bulls follow, just a game behind but with the better percentage, and will fight hard to overtake the Dragons. The Falcons (third) and Dingoes (fourth) will be hoping to turn their fortunes around quickly if they want to see finals action.
The competition will now go into its winter recess, with the next game scheduled for January 12th when the Abu Dhabi Falcons will host the Dubai Dragons at Zayed Sports City.