University Of Birmingham Win Movember Cup

The 2017 Nathan Blakey Memorial Movember Cup has been won by the University of Birmingham Lions, downing the London-based visitors – the Wandsworth Demons. In a tight final, after a great day of round matches featuring teams from the AFLCNE as well as the University of Birmingham teams and the Demons, it was the Lions that held on by eight points.



According to the Lion’s own social media information, “yesterday was a big day for the club. One big trophy for the cabinet and, importantly, three teams put forward in one of the biggest cup competitions in Aussie Rules in Great Britain.”



“The Mens' 1s got off to a strong start, beating the Mozzies by five goals to three. Big shout out to Toby Webster for doing a fantastic job marking Great Britain Australian Rules Football forward, alumni and club legend Andy Walkden out of the game. In the second game, we went down to a different Mozzies team that, after a close first half, pulled away in the second through their quality and strength all over the park.”

“In a must win final game, we got over local rivals Wolverhampton Wolverines Australian Rules Football Club - an absolute nail biter. Only making it to the final on goal difference, an exhausted Lions outfit would have to dig deep in the final against AFL London Premiers the Wandsworth Demons. And dig deep we did. The Tassie tearaway Tim Jones picked the team up by the scruff of the neck and dragged us over the line. Final score 30-22 to the Lions in a tense game that could've gone either way. Shout outs to Harry Williams, Ciaran Jeanes, James French, Justin Holloway and the rest of the 1s for playing out of their skins all day.”



“The Two’s went through the day winless but can hold their heads up high as they fought hard and got a few goals against experienced opposition. Shout outs to Liam Roney and Tom Sanders for well taken goals and Matt Bennison for leading from the front all day.”



“The Womens' team got some important time on the paddock and exposure to top level GB Swans players. Massive congrats to Joanna Friedman for winning best on ground.”



“And finally, big thanks to the Manchester Mosquitoes for again hosting a tournament that's always one of the highlights of our footy calendar and, in doing so, raising money and awareness for a charity close to all of our hearts here at UoB, the Movember Foundation UK.”



Not only was it a great day for football and raising funds for men’s health, it was also a result that might give further momentum for the Birmingham Bears to re-enter the AFLCNE in the not-too-distant future. With players, results and belief improving as a result of the event, it could well be the catalyst for bigger things.









