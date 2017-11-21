Carlton sign new Irish talent McDaid

Carlton has today announced they have signed talented Irish youngster Cillian McDaid as an international rookie. The signing does not come as a big surprise as the story has been doing the rounds in the Irish press in the past couple of weeks.

The 20-year-old Gaelic footballer from Galway in Ireland has been signed on the two-year minimum deal for International rookies..

McDaid was one of four Irishmen to trial in Florida earlier this year with the NAB academy tour of the United States.

Stephen Silvagni said the Blues were “very pleased Cillian has agreed to join Carlton, and we think he is an exciting young prospect for our club,”

“We have followed Cillian’s progress closely throughout the year and he uses the ball incredibly well. He is a determined young man of terrific character and we feel he will be a good cultural fit for our playing group too.

“Cillian is an example of the exciting young talent coming out of Ireland at the moment and has studied our game thoroughly over the past few years. We see him as an attacking defender, but we’re excited by the versatility he has shown and we look forward to seeing what he can offer.”

McDaid joins fellow Irishman Ciaran Byrne as the Club’s after Ciaran Sheehan was delisted last month. Carlton have a long record of signing Irish talent in the past including Setanta and Aisake o'hAilpin and Zach Tuohy.