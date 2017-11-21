Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Monday 13-Nov


Sunday 12-Nov


Friday 10-Nov


Thursday 09-Nov


Sunday 05-Nov


Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, November 21 2017 @ 02:33 am ACDT

Australia hold off Ireland to take 2nd IRS Test and reclaim trophy

Monday, November 20 2017 @ 03:28 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

International Rules
Australia has reclaimed the Cormac McAnallen Trophy in dramatic fashion, winning the 2017 International Rules Series in warm, partly cloudy conditions in Perth on Saturday. It was an exciting clash, with tempers flaring periodically and 30,000-plus spectators coming down to Subiaco Oval one last time to catch a contest.
 
Joel Selwood was reported for high contact, causing a melee shortly right before halftime; the Geelong star was sent off with a black card with Ireland holding to a 13-point lead. The Irish were able to use accurate kicks and quality defensive pressure early on to hold Nat Fyfe and Patrick Dangerfield. Once again, Michael Murphy and Conor McManus were the major stars for the visitors.
 
 
But halfway through the third quarter, the Aussies stormed back, aided by a huge mark from Fyfe and some classy plays from Dayne Zorko, who continued his excellent pressure from the first test match and also ended up scoring the game-winning over as well. Kade Simpson shined in the first game and continued to control the pace for Australia from half-back.
 
McManus and Murphy combined to score seven overs and finish one-two in Ireland’s best-on-ground voting. In addition to Zorko’s three overs, Eddie Betts had two and Chad Wingard, Ben Brown, and Zach Merrett scored as well. Chris Barrett and Gary Brennan kicked the lone goals of the match for Ireland, but the Aussies prevailed by a score of 53-50 in the end. Fyfe earned the Jim Stynes Medal as the best and fairest in the series.
 
Fans from both countries loved the second test, and Australia coach Chris Scott was no different. In his post-match press conference, the Geelong head man suggested that the 2019 edition of the IRS should be three games rather than two, while Ireland coach Joe Kernan also mentioned that he was excited for the future and hopes that the series will continue to evolve and grow.
 
AFL CEO Gill McLachlan has expressed a keen interest in staging the 2018 or 2019 test matches in the USA -- presumably in a city like New York, Boston, or Philadelphia due to the strong Irish-American presence in those places.
 
“That may be the next step, but we’ll talk to the Irish and work it out from here. "I know there's skeptics, but we're keen to keep it going and push it forward...it's worth doing," stated McLachlan.
 
“I think the potential for the game is huge,” added Scott.
 
AFL national/international talent manager Kevin Sheehan also had high praise for the 2017 IRS. “We felt it may be the best we've ever seen between the two countries,” stated Sheehan, who also said that selecting a squad from the All-Australian team was key to the IRS’s success this year.
 
"There have been some great ones over the years, but this may have been the best, where every element was showcased."

AUSTRALIA:   0.3.2   0.4.5   0.9.7   0.15.8 (53)
IRELAND:   2.1.2   2.5.3   2.8.5   2.10.8 (50)

GOALS
AUSTRALIA: Nil
IRELAND: G.Brennan, C.Barrett

OVERS
AUSTRALIA: D.Zorko 3, C.Wingard, R.Sloane, E.Betts 2, Z.Merrett, R.Laird, B.Brown, N.Fyfe, S.Burgoyne, L.Shuey
IRELAND: C.McManus 5, M.Murphy 2, S.Walsh, C.Sheehan, N.Grimley

BEST
AUSTRALIA: K.Simpson, Z.Merrett, N.Fyfe, D.Zorko, B.Goddard
IRELAND: C.McManus, M.Murphy, S.Walsh, A.O’Shea, Z.Tuohy

REFEREES: Matt Stevic (Australia), Maurice Deegan (Ireland)

CROWD: 30,116 at Domain Stadium

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Australia hold off Ireland to take 2nd IRS Test and reclaim trophy | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 29

What's New

Stories

4 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.11 seconds 