Tiwi Bombers Sound Warning

Last season was one to forget for the Tiwi Bombers. A wooden spoon followed some ordinary performances across the season and led to a commitment from everyone at the club to access all areas and find improvement. Their win on the weekend made in three in seven rounds – already surpassing their total wins for last season. Positive signs are coming from the Tiwi Islands as the club rebuilds.



A home fixture for Waratah didn’t help greatly as the Tiwi Bombers got away to a handy early lead and still held a 20 point lead at the main break, courtesy of an after-the-siren goal to former Melbourne Demon Liam Jurrah, lining up again for the Bombers. A seven goal third quarter for the Bombers put the game safely out of the reach of Waratah, despite a 12 goal shoot-out in the last quarter, with Waratah kicking seven to reduce the gap. The Bombers would be heartened by the performance of first game player Jake Best who kicked seven goals in his Bomber debut.



The Darwin Buffaloes sit in third place on the ladder, but that masks what might be a deeper problem. After going down to the Nightcliff Tigers by 66 points, questions have to be asked about their scoring ability that needs to improve greatly if they want to contest finals. It is the second time in the past three matches that the Buffaloes had been held to two goals for the game. Admittedly, the game against Crocs from two weeks ago has been struck from the records after Southern Districts fielded an unregistered player. The Buffaloes benefitted, but they could only kick two goals against the Crocs on the day. Again against Nightcliff the firepower needed to win was missing, made worse by a goalless second half. The win keeps Nightcliff snapping at Crocs heels in second place.



The Crocs themselves were smarting after surrendering four match points and valuable percentage after their error in fielding an unregistered player. The NTFL stripped them of the win and a 60 to 0 percentage against them (the same as for forfeits) after their Round 5 match against the Darwin Buffaloes. The decision means the Crocs lost their undefeated status, making them just a little more determined to defeat Wanderers, which the duly did. In a low scoring game, the Crocs did enough to keep the Muk Muks at bay, holding on for a 23-point win. Star Croc forward, Will Farrer, was kept to a modest two goals, but still leads the NTFL goal-kicking race on 27 for the season.



What Palmerston wouldn’t give for a second shot at their last quarter against St Mary’s. Leading the Saints at the final change, the gallant Magpies just had to hold their nerve and shut down the Saints. But it wasn’t to be, as the Saints kicked six unanswered goals in the last quarter to win by 33 points after Palmerston had previously led at every change. It was a bitter pill for Palmerston, but St Mary’s will be delighted as they now hold fifth place on the ladder with a four point buffer over sixth place.



Next weekend’ matches will see the Friday night match between Southern Districts and Palmerston at TIO Stadium. Saturday’s matches will feature the Tiwi Bombers clashing with Nightcliff and the Darwin Buffaloes meeting St Mary’s. The Sunday fixture will see traditional rivals Wanderers and Waratah locked in battle.



Final Scores:

Tiwi Bombers 20 8 129 d Waratah 15 8 98

St Mary’s 14 13 97 d Palmerston 9 11 65

Nightcliff 12 15 87 d Darwin Buffaloes 2 9 21

Southern Districts 10 10 70 d Wanderers 6 11 47



Picture Credit: NT News





