AFLX Is Coming In February 2018

The following media release from the AFL details the draw and rules for the new and exciting AFLX competition next year. Played as part of the pre-season build up to the season, AFLX follows in the steps of Rugby, cricket and even tennis with a revised, fast-paced format. The release states:

The AFL wrote to the 18 clubs today outlining the addition of AFLX, an alternative version of the traditional game, to run in the lead up to the 2018 JLT Community Series.

AFLX, a fast and exciting version of Australian Football, is to be played on a rectangular field and aims to showcase the unique and most thrilling aspects of the game to attract new fans.

The public will get their first chance to see AFLX in February 2018 when Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney host individual tournaments featuring all 18 AFL Clubs.

AFL General Manager of Game Development Andrew Dillon said the confirmation of AFLX was the first step in the launch of the alternative version of the traditional game.

"AFLX has been created to provide us with the options to play a form of the game in places where oval grounds are limited and to showcase our game internationally at a point in the future," Mr Dillon said.

"Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide have each been chosen to host the individual tournaments with six clubs playing against each other in a round-robin format.

"The decision to hold three individual tournaments during the men's 2018 pre-season period has been chosen to introduce clubs, their players, their fans and the wider public to the AFLX game,” he said.

The AFL will continue to support AFL 9s, a nine-a-side non-contact social version of the traditional game, for all levels of participation.

The X in AFLX relates to the roman numeral character for the number ten which is a constant through the alternative version of the game.

Ten quick facts about AFLX

I. Played on a rectangular field (approx. 70m width x 110m length) with four posts at each end (as per a normal AFL field). Ground markings will showcase X as the centre square and 40m arcs.

II. Two field umpires, two boundary umpires and one goal umpire at each end of the ground.

III. Ten players per team, seven on field at all times and three on the interchange bench. No restrictions on player rotations.

IV. 10-minute quarters or halves depending on the tournament format.

V. Free kick against for last touch out of bounds.

VI. Kick-ins from behind the goal line after all scores.

VII. No marks paid for backwards kicks (except in forward 40m area).

VIII. Quarters commence with a ‘ball up’ in the centre and at least two players from each team starting inside the 40m arc.

IX. Free shot from forward 40m arc – directly in front for deliberate rushed behinds.

X. 10-point super goals when goals kicked on the full from outside the 40m arc.

In the week prior to the commencement of the 2018 JLT Community Series, three individual tournaments will be held in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. The details for these tournaments are as follows:

Thursday February 15

Timeslot to be confirmed

Hindmarsh Stadium – ADELAIDE

Teams competing: Adelaide Crows, Port Adelaide, Fremantle, West Coast Eagles, Collingwood and Geelong Cats

Friday February 16

Timeslot to be confirmed

Etihad Stadium – MELBOURNE

Teams competing: Carlton, Essendon, North Melbourne, St Kilda, Hawthorn and Melbourne

Saturday February 17

Timeslot to be confirmed

Allianz Stadium – SYDNEY

Teams competing: Sydney Swans, GWS GIANTS, Brisbane Lions, Gold Coast SUNS, Richmond and the Western Bulldogs

Further information, including details of an official launch of AFLX, will be provided in the coming weeks along with ticketing details for the Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney tournaments.